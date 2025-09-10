Honey-glazed grapefruit loaf

Photo: Simon Lambert

Cooking time 45-60 min

Skill easy

Serves 8-10 slices

Ingredients

200g plain flour

2 tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

3 large eggs

200g brown sugar

200g Greek yoghurt

120ml neutral oil (sunflower or light olive oil)

80ml fresh grapefruit juice

1 Tbsp grapefruit zest

1 tsp vanilla extract

For the glaze:

3 Tbsp fresh grapefruit juice

2 Tbsp runny honey

1 cup icing sugar

Remaining zest to garnish

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C (fan 160°C).

Grease and line a 1litre loaf tin.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, sugar and grapefruit zest.

In another bowl, whisk eggs, oil, grapefruit juice and yoghurt until smooth.

Pour wet ingredients into dry and fold gently until just combined — don’t overmix.

Spoon batter into the prepared tin and smooth the top. Bake for 45-50 minutes, or until a skewer comes out clean.

While baking, make the honey glaze: place the honey and grapefruit juice together in a small saucepan. Warm together. Remove from the heat and add the icing sugar. Whisk until smooth.

When the loaf comes out of the oven, pierce it several times with a skewer and spoon over the glaze. Let sit 15 minutes before removing from the tin.

Slice and enjoy with more Greek yoghurt, warm or at room temperature.