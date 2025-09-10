Wednesday, 10 September 2025

Honey-glazed grapefruit loaf

    By Alison Lambert
    
    
    This is a no-fuss loaf of grapefruit and honey, baked until golden and finished with a tangy glaze. The result is a moist cake with just the right balance of sweet and citrus. Easy to make and even better shared, it works just as well for afternoon tea as it does for dessert.

    Prep time 15 min

    Cooking time 45-60 min

    Skill easy

    Serves 8-10 slices

    Ingredients

    200g plain flour

    2 tsp baking powder

    Pinch of salt

    3 large eggs

    200g brown sugar

    200g Greek yoghurt

    120ml neutral oil (sunflower or light olive oil)

    80ml fresh grapefruit juice

    1 Tbsp grapefruit zest

    1 tsp vanilla extract

    For the glaze:

    3 Tbsp fresh grapefruit juice

    2 Tbsp runny honey

    1 cup icing sugar

    Remaining zest to garnish

    Method

    Preheat the oven to 180°C (fan 160°C).

    Grease and line a 1litre loaf tin.

    In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, sugar and grapefruit zest.

    In another bowl, whisk eggs, oil, grapefruit juice and yoghurt until smooth.

    Pour wet ingredients into dry and fold gently until just combined — don’t overmix.

    Spoon batter into the prepared tin and smooth the top. Bake for 45-50 minutes, or until a skewer comes out clean.

    While baking, make the honey glaze: place the honey and grapefruit juice together in a small saucepan. Warm together. Remove from the heat and add the icing sugar. Whisk until smooth.

    When the loaf comes out of the oven, pierce it several times with a skewer and spoon over the glaze. Let sit 15 minutes before removing from the tin.

    Slice and enjoy with more Greek yoghurt, warm or at room temperature.