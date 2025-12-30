Cyclists looking back

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Referring to the track it is a matter for congratulation that the Caledonian Society has carried out some important improvements. The circuit has been increased from 440 yards to 466yds, and praise must also be given to the four volunteers who have worked mornings and evenings on the track assisting in the carrying out of the improvements.
Trysts and alleyways
Public embracings are not popular with New Zealand lads and lasses. The seniors may have considered that the alluring game of "kiss in the ring" brightened a picnic, but the game, in its public aspect, at any rate, has died out. The lads of the American Fleet were not averse to a little public osculation, but the New Zealand youth and maid prefer that their "night of stars and night of love" should be conducted without witnesses.
Accommodating alleys are not a feature of the Exhibition, whose directors have further discouraged private amours by prodigal floods of light everywhere. And maybe that accounts for the popularity of the Fun Factory whose darksome alleyway provides a momentary opportunity for a furtive greeting less formal than a handshake.
— by ‘Wayfarer’
NZ Geographic Board formed
A geographic board has been appointed to deal with the following subjects:
— To adopt rules for the orthography of geographic names;
— To examine cases of doubtful spellings and decide on the spelling of such names for use on the official maps;
— To investigate and decide on the priority of the discovery of any geographical feature and recommend the name to be given to such feature;
— To collect original Māori placenames for record on the official maps;
— To determine any of their names appearing on the official maps that shall be replaced by Native or British names;
— To investigate and decide upon any proposed alteration of a geographic name.
— ODT, 30.12.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)