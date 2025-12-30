Cyclists looking back

Cyclists Birch, Mackie, O’Shea and Wells lead in the fifth lap of the three-mile race at the New Zealand Athletic and Cycling Championships held on Dunedin’s Caledonian Ground. — Otago Witness, 5.1.1926

The two-day professional sports meeting of the New Zealand Athletic and Cycling Union was commenced yesterday at the Caledonian Ground.

It is many years since the championships have been decided in Dunedin, but the success which marked the opening day should encourage the union to hold these championships here again. The bicycle races were won by outside riders — chiefly from Christchurch. O’Shea won the three-mile championship easily. It was noticeable that one of the riders had the bad habit of glancing round during the running of the races — in the three-mile event this fault was very pronounced and it gave rise to the suspicion that perhaps this rider was not so much afraid that another competitor would pass him as that he would not. The officials would be well advised to give close attention to the running of the bicycle races.

Referring to the track it is a matter for congratulation that the Caledonian Society has carried out some important improvements. The circuit has been increased from 440 yards to 466yds, and praise must also be given to the four volunteers who have worked mornings and evenings on the track assisting in the carrying out of the improvements.

Trysts and alleyways

Public embracings are not popular with New Zealand lads and lasses. The seniors may have considered that the alluring game of "kiss in the ring" brightened a picnic, but the game, in its public aspect, at any rate, has died out. The lads of the American Fleet were not averse to a little public osculation, but the New Zealand youth and maid prefer that their "night of stars and night of love" should be conducted without witnesses.

Accommodating alleys are not a feature of the Exhibition, whose directors have further discouraged private amours by prodigal floods of light everywhere. And maybe that accounts for the popularity of the Fun Factory whose darksome alleyway provides a momentary opportunity for a furtive greeting less formal than a handshake.

— by ‘Wayfarer’

NZ Geographic Board formed

A geographic board has been appointed to deal with the following subjects:

— To adopt rules for the orthography of geographic names;

— To examine cases of doubtful spellings and decide on the spelling of such names for use on the official maps;

— To investigate and decide on the priority of the discovery of any geographical feature and recommend the name to be given to such feature;

— To collect original Māori placenames for record on the official maps;

— To determine any of their names appearing on the official maps that shall be replaced by Native or British names;

— To investigate and decide upon any proposed alteration of a geographic name.

— ODT, 30.12.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)