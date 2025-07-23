Roast carrot, noodle salad with white miso dressing

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Serves 4
Prep time 20min
Cooking time 25-30min
Skill easy
Ingredients
400g carrots, peeled, cut into bite sized pieces
1 Tbsp miso paste
1 Tbsp oil
Salt and cracked pepper
200g egg or soba noodles, cooked and refreshed
100g edamame beans, cooked, refreshed
2 spring onions, sliced thinly
1 shallot, sliced thinly
1 Tbsp lemon juice
50g coriander, roughly chopped
1 Tbsp sesame seeds, toasted
White miso dressing
½ cup mayonnaise (kewpie)
2 Tbsp white miso paste
2 garlic cloves, crushed
1 lemon, zest
1 Tbsp lemon juice
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C fan-bake (200°C bake)
Toss the carrots with miso paste, oil, salt, and pepper.
Roast for 25–30 minutes, turning halfway, until caramelised and tender.
Miso dressing : In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, miso paste, garlic, lemon zest, and lemon juice until smooth.
To assemble the salad: In a large bowl, combine the cooked noodles, edamame, roasted carrots, spring onions, coriander (leaving some for serving) and shallot.
Add lemon juice and half the miso dressing. Toss to coat. Taste and adjust seasoning. Add more dressing if needed.
Scatter over the sesame seeds, and remaining coriander.