Roast carrot, noodle salad with white miso dressing

Prep time 20min

Cooking time 25-30min

Skill easy

Ingredients

400g carrots, peeled, cut into bite sized pieces

1 Tbsp miso paste

1 Tbsp oil

Salt and cracked pepper

200g egg or soba noodles, cooked and refreshed

100g edamame beans, cooked, refreshed

2 spring onions, sliced thinly

1 shallot, sliced thinly

1 Tbsp lemon juice

50g coriander, roughly chopped

1 Tbsp sesame seeds, toasted

White miso dressing

½ cup mayonnaise (kewpie)

2 Tbsp white miso paste

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 lemon, zest

1 Tbsp lemon juice

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C fan-bake (200°C bake)

Toss the carrots with miso paste, oil, salt, and pepper.

Roast for 25–30 minutes, turning halfway, until caramelised and tender.

Miso dressing : In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, miso paste, garlic, lemon zest, and lemon juice until smooth.

To assemble the salad: In a large bowl, combine the cooked noodles, edamame, roasted carrots, spring onions, coriander (leaving some for serving) and shallot.

Add lemon juice and half the miso dressing. Toss to coat. Taste and adjust seasoning. Add more dressing if needed.

Scatter over the sesame seeds, and remaining coriander.