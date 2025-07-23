Wednesday, 23 July 2025

Roast carrot, noodle salad with white miso dressing

    The sweet, caramelised roast carrots take this noodle salad to the next level. Soft, sticky, and packed with flavor. Tossed with fresh herbs, crunchy edamame beans, and my new favourite white miso dressing (is my current addiction) this dish is light, punchy, and super satisfying.

    Serves 4

    Prep time 20min

    Cooking time 25-30min

    Skill easy

    Ingredients

    400g carrots, peeled, cut into bite sized pieces

    1 Tbsp miso paste

    1 Tbsp oil

    Salt and cracked pepper

    200g egg or soba noodles, cooked and refreshed

    100g edamame beans, cooked, refreshed

    2 spring onions, sliced thinly

    1 shallot, sliced thinly

    1 Tbsp lemon juice

    50g coriander, roughly chopped

    1 Tbsp sesame seeds, toasted

    White miso dressing

    ½ cup mayonnaise (kewpie)

    2 Tbsp white miso paste

    2 garlic cloves, crushed

    1 lemon, zest

    1 Tbsp lemon juice

    Method

    Preheat the oven to 180°C fan-bake (200°C bake)

    Toss the carrots with miso paste, oil, salt, and pepper.

    Roast for 25–30 minutes, turning halfway, until caramelised and tender.

    Miso dressing : In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, miso paste, garlic, lemon zest, and lemon juice until smooth.

    To assemble the salad: In a large bowl, combine the cooked noodles, edamame, roasted carrots, spring onions, coriander (leaving some for serving) and shallot.

    Add lemon juice and half the miso dressing. Toss to coat. Taste and adjust seasoning. Add more dressing if needed.

    Scatter over the sesame seeds, and remaining coriander.