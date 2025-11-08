Rivers nearing optimum fishing standards

A fly fisherman casts towards a likely trout lie on the Waipahi River. PHOTO: FISH AND GAME OTAGO

What a difference a week makes.

River temperatures are now up into the teens.

Last week they were barely getting to 13°C during the day but now they are up to 17°C during the day and staying in the teens overnight.

PHOTO: ODT FILES

The optimum level for trout feeding is between 14°C and 18°C, so our chances of finding feeding fish are better.

Most waters are now at a fishable level except the Clutha, which is still very high.

The Taieri is approaching optimal level which for me means it is crossable, which is better than being stuck on one side.

On many rivers there are a lot of willows, so for certain reaches of a river fishing is confined to the side opposite the willows, so walking from one fishable reach to another wastes good fishing time.

If the river is crossable, it increases productive fishing time.

The Waipahi is one stream that is looking good.

For the Waipahi Gold Medal competition last Saturday it was on the high side for good fishing flowing at over 6cumecs in the morning.

It was quite clear in the middle and upper reaches but a bit discoloured lower down.

As far as catches go there were only five fish weighed in from the lower river and 14 from the upper river.

The total of 19 fish is a poor result for 24 anglers.

However, half the competitors weighed in at least one fish, which is average over the past 30 years or so.

The conditions did not seem to trouble the top two anglers, Matt Petterson and Dan Natta.

They were the only ones to weigh in the bag limit of three fish and only four grams separated them.

First: Matt Petterson, with three fish weighing 3.65kg from section 14.

Second: Dan Natta, three fish weighing 3.61kg from section 1.

Third: Shane Hansen, two fish weighing 3.18kg from section 12.

There was a lack of flies hatching on the day; I only saw a few sedges and a couple of mayflies all day, although I heard there was a bit more fly life on the lower reaches.

I fished the Pomahaka for the first time this season in the middle of the week.

It was quite clear and well above summer level but perfectly fishable.

The weather was cool in the morning, becoming quite hot in the afternoon.

Despite the clarity of the water, I spotted very few fish in the morning and only managed to catch a couple before lunch fishing a nymph.

There were a few mayflies, both duns and spinners, about in the afternoon but not many rises.

I saw several fish throughout the afternoon that were cruising the shallows, and they readily took the nymph.

It was quite satisfying fishing the river after so much stillwater fishing lately.

The big decision is where to fish this weekend.

We are spoilt for choices.

I like to choose where to go on Sunday morning, so it is a surprise.