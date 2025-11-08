Otago students flee Tanzania as political violence erupts

Wrecked buses that were burnt during protests, following a general election marred by violent demonstrations over the exclusion of two leading opposition candidates, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Photo: Reuters

Six Otago University medical students are back in the country after needing help to leave Tanzania during violent political unrest.

Deadly protests erupted in Tanzania over disputed election results, leading to a night-time curfew in the main city Dar es Salaam and a nationwide internet shutdown.

The university's faculty of medicine head professor Suzanne Pitama said the students were doing their medical elective when the violence broke out on 31 October.

Pitama said the students were away from the centre of the protests and were not in any immediate danger at any time.

"The university acted swiftly, working closely with our travel insurer, Healix International, to ensure the students' safety. Within three days of the unrest, the students were safely back in New Zealand," she said.

Pitama said Tanzania would be considered as part of a regular review of medical elective placements.

Clashes began when Tanzania's main opposition party rejected president Samia Suluhu Hassan's landslide victory in October's election.

Professor Suzanne Pitama. Photo: Supplied

Opposition party CHADEMA said the results were "completely fabricated" after being barred from the election for refusing to sign a code of conduct.

The party's leader Tundu Lissu was arrested for treason in April.

The opposition said hundreds of people had been killed in the protests, while the UN human rights office said credible reports indicated there had been at least 10 deaths in three cities.

New Zealand's Safe Travel website said people should avoid non-essential travel to Tanzania because of civil unrest and violent protests, including limited access to airports.

"Protests are occurring in Tanzania, including Dar es Salaam, following general elections. Authorities have announced a curfew in Dar es Salaam, and more curfews may be introduced across the country at short notice. Travel to and from airports is affected due to protests and road closures, and flights may be disrupted," the website said.