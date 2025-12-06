University of Otago graduands, 4pm ceremony

A previous University of Otago graduation parade makes its way along George St. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

DEGREES TO BE CONFERRED AND DIPLOMAS TO BE AWARDED IN PERSON

In a ceremony at the Dunedin Town Hall at 4pm today, 376 people will graduate in person from the University of Otago with qualifications in subjects including medicine, science, health, philosophy and pharmacy. Another 36 will graduate in absentia.

Honorary Degree of Doctor of Laws

Edward Weller Ellison.

Doctor of Philosophy and Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

Kyra Tegan Sinclair.

Doctor of Philosophy

Salina Pui Man Iupati, Annika Aisha Sjoeholm, Isaac Brian Tranter-Entwistle, David Wang, Hui Yee Yeo.

Bachelor of Science with Honours

Janice Choiyi Chung: Geology, first class.

Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences with Honours and Bachelor of Pharmaceutical Science

Sophia Rose Larsen, Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences with Honours: Drugs and Human Health, first class; Max James Sergel-Stringer, Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences with Honours: Drugs and Human Health, first class.

Bachelor of Pharmaceutical Science

Florina Grace Antica Beros, Witold Betkier, Ashley Maree Chard, Yoong Eng Chia, Nyvein Leanne, Chung Oliver Clay, Dean Siobhan Peggy, Farr Adam Keith Harbott, Allegra Jess Huband, Watson Carlos Anthony, Hyde Electra Beth Maisey, Alexandria Rosalia Matalavea, Hannah Emily Mitchell, Anoushka Meghan Patel-Muxlow, Jordan Oliver Sadlier.

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery and Bachelor of Arts

Micah Avery Kun Yang: Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, with distinction.

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

Danae Inga Abolins-Thompson, Amir Afnani Esfandabad, Aayah Ahmed Obaid Ragot Al-Abri, Billy Nitama Piripi Alexander-Crawford, Colby Robert Allen, Ibrahim Abdullah Rashid Al Mandhari, Emma Carmela Amitrano, Thomas Mavor Anderson, Jordan Robbie Annand, with distinction, Alexander Gideon Antoine de Joux, with distinction, Aleksandr Josiah Apperley, Faith Jadesola Aramide, Araba Katie Nadean Attwell, Annelies Helena Bardoul, Molly Charlotte Barker, Josiah Michael Taylor Bautista, Dominic Monnig Beaton, Harry Curran Becker, Nichola Joyce Manawa Bell, Ella Rose Bennet, Tegen Jamie Benseman, with distinction, Leah Grace Berquist, Gavin Maselli Bishop, O’dome Bernard Sophurtra Borann, Olivia Ann Bratton, Thomas Mickael Brendolise, Chelsea Grace Brewer, Hylton Adam Augustus Briscoe, Alice May Brotherton, Josiah Lee Bugden, Olivier Kauri Carbonatto Cassidy, Charlotte Rosemary Catherwood, Bronte Rebecca Chamberlain, De Yuan Chang, Ying Xuan Chee, Daniel Keng Hua Cheong, Yuhan Chi, Joseph Josiah Chong, Evangeline Francesca Clatworthy, Maeve Catherine Keenan Cleary, with distinction, Katherine Rose Coombes, Alia Helen Cooper, Grace Katrina Coveney, Monique Cranko, Jaedyn Duane Douglas Crutchley, Tayla Leigh Cvitanich, Ryan Dai, Stella Breeze Daniell, Daniel Luke, Darlington, Lucien Galen Field De Groot, Abida Denny, Aidan Roy Desouza, Kurt Bradley Dickie, Joshua William Dixon, Jaylin Rose Seru Makasale Driver, Katie Philippa Dunn, Isabelle Jasmine Earley, Sylvia Anne English, Logan James David Fann, Max Liam Finnegan, Amber Lauren Blake Fitzpatrick, Andrew Mackenzie Fordyce, with distinction, James Andrew Freeman-Greene, Tharinya Divyani Gamalath, Xinyi Gao, Anna Caterina Geda, Kelsie-Rose Grantham, Tyler Aimee Greeks, Eric Robert Gromme, with distinction, Jessica Gu, Katyana Samantha Vanessa Gullery, Catriona Grace Francis Gunn, Alastair Thomas Hadlow, Baraah Suhail Subhi Hammad, Abby Mackenzie Sonntag Harford, Jack Derenzy Ford Harman, Elinor Rose Harris, Georgia Kathleen Harrold, Thomas Damiaan Soen Tjhiang Hartono, Aileen Maree Harwood, Mueed Hasan, Dominic Diego Teratahi Valentino Hawkins, Adrienne Ellavia Tuhetoa Hekau, Ria Monique Chiou Bei Hermans, Venessa Ling Ho, Kaia Rose Hurst Holborow, Elizabeth Sophie Holdaway, Annabelle Janet Holmes, Ruby Lily May Hosking, with distinction, Joshua MacDonald Houlton, Jilun Hung, Holly Rose Hutton, Alice Hazel Dall Ihaka, Aria Ikhtiari, Aidan Jonathan Isidore, Cameron Joe, Annalis Millie Johnson, Elizabeth Sophie Johnson, Macy Jane McClellan Jolly, Raphael Jaehyuk Jung, Ye-Ram Jung, Ayushi Nareshkumar Kataria, Blake Corbin Kennedy, Connor James Kennedy, Rajat Kumar Khokhar, Niamh Bridget Kilpatrick, Hae Chan Kim, Inyoung Kim, Sojeong Kim, Vaifouitusipa Olitana Erolia Koria, Nivin Basil Kuriakose, Julian Josef Laking, Maria Daranie Larsen, Adrienne Lategan, Chaeyeon Lee, Biruk Legesse, Jonathan Li, John Lu, Matthew Yangfan Lu, Zoe Lani Macintyre, Rebekah Schae Mager, Amelia Kate Mance, with distinction, Roshan Manocha, Aisa Elisabeth Manumaleuga, Katie Jane Marriner, Maiea Tihomira Ngawaka Mauriohooho, Ella Mary McClure, Alexander Craig McDonald, Bonique Marcia-Jean McGregor, Millie Kate McIntyre-Gardner, William Stuart McKeown, Samuel Clyde McLean, Nikhanjit Mehami, Venus Rose Michaels, Sophie Rose Michl, Zara Anah Mihlar, Marcus Millad, Abdullah Baig Mirza, Ben Athol Manaakitia Mitchell, Barah Mohammed, Zainab Mohibi, Safra Mohideen, Lochie Graham Montgomerie, Emily Yewon Moon, Abigail Yasmin Mortimer, Islay Cameron Mowat, Mohammed Tanveer Muizz Thomas Mitchell Mullally, Charika Roshni Muthumala, Kane Anthony George, Nathan Louis Levestam Nel, Juliette Elisa Clare Newman, Asa Mufaro Ngirazi, Milly Elizabeth Oldfield, Harry Arturas Randall Oliver, Da Tong Ong, Lorna Jane Pairman, with distinction, Gwyneth Nazarene Parallag, Te Reimana Parangi, Kristia Mizziena Magos Paras, Sophia Priyanka Parbhu, Priyasha Parekh, Samuel Edward Parker, Jessica Kate Paterson, Shyan Pearson, Ruth Iris Peszynski, Chantelle Rossouw Petterson, Lauren Wei Wern Phang, Isabella Louise Pickering, Stella Virginia Pinckney, Harry Freiman Pitts, Stephen Allan Joseph, Potter Malshi Premaratne, Liv Elise Preston, Sarmad Qamar, Adam Xavier Evangelista Rabe, Fatima Yasmin Concepcion Ricafrente Remoto, Alex Lukas Richardson, Oliver Alexander Richard Rogers, James Vasasou Ropati, Eden David Ross, Maximillan Clive Vila Sales, Yuvraj Sandhu, Oscar Paul Schmidt-Uili, Grace Emily Selby, Minhee Seo, Georgia Rose Sevier, Dillon Shaikbzeni, Harini Shanthakumar, Piyali Sharma, Harry Thomas Sheehy, Phillip Kendall Shepherd, Annabelle Jia-Wen Sik, Lucy Kay Simmonds, with distinction, Rebecca Kate Simpson, Hamish Dheeraj Prakash Singh, Harry Gerard Sipos, Leo William Bray Smith, Tayla Eva May Smith-Teale, Mira Magued Sobhy, Aaryesh Solanki, Lauryn Elisapeta Soti, Grace Nicola Spencer, Kristina Anna Stanley, Keely Nicole Stuart, Macey Jane Stuart, Kobi Barron Sullivan, Laura May Sunderland, Corey Lucas Symon, Cherry Letitia Symons, Ren Chernan Delos Santos Tamayo, Daniel Zhi Sheng Tan, Meghan Caitlin Templeton, Dhairya Mehulkumar Thakkar, Finn Patrick Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Zhuohong Tian, Jenna Beatrice Tidswell, Matthew John Templeton Tumohe, Katera Calis Tutua, Lucy Jean Twhigg, Max Oliver Mackay Walker, Albert Wang, Darren Wang, Margaret An Wang, Lily Grace Warnock, Grayson Mitchell Wass, Aimee Grace Watene, Benjamin Luke Weaver, Brooke Tania Webber, Aurellia Wijaya, Brooke Kaipiri Williams, Amelia Mary Hurd Wilson, Makenzie Evelyn Wilson, Esther Kung Yee Wong, Sarah Kate Isabella Woods, Feifan Jason Wu, Phoebe Grace Wynands, Kevin Yang, Daniel Zhi Yong Yee, Samih Zaia, Eric Xianli Zhang, Wenxi Zhao, Amber Teresa Zhu.

Master of Medical Science

Letava Simone Tafunai, with distinction.

Bachelor of Medical Science with Honours and Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

Kayden Borchowsky: Bachelor of Medical Science with Honours: first class, Emma Alex Brown: Bachelor of Medical Science with Honours: first class, Jing Yi Adeline Chau: Bachelor of Medical Science with Honours: first class, Jackie Lee Hazelhurst: Bachelor of Medical Science with Honours: first class, Duo Hou: Bachelor of Medical Science with Honours: first class, Ayden Scott Mackie: Bachelor of Medical Science with Honours: second class (Division I), Mia Louise Pugh: Bachelor of Medical Science with Honours: first class, Haylea Yoko Rodgers: Bachelor of Medical Science with Honours: second class (Division I), Oscar Thomas Sergel-Stringer: Bachelor of Medical Science with Honours: first class; Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, with distinction, En Berg Watanabe: Bachelor of Medical Science with Honours: first class; Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, with distinction, Otis Alexander McIntosh Williams: Bachelor of Medical Science with Honours: first class.

Master of Public Health

Jacinta Isabel Aldridge, with distinction, Charlotte Louise Harrison, with distinction.

Bachelor of Pharmacy with Honours

Guntas Singh Ahluwalia, first class, Suraiyaa Nareeza Khan, first class, Brynn Isabella McBurney, first class, Jacob Patrick Spijkerbosch, first class, Vachrisa Elizabeth Paige Stevenson, first class, Emma Caroline Mercedes Tuckey, first class, Elizabeth Hana Yim, first class.

Bachelor of Pharmacy

Shaimaa F.A.M. Alkhabaz, with distinction, Hyojin Bae, with distinction, Nikayla Jane Barnard, with distinction, Melanie Anne Burt, with distinction, Aisling Grace Casey, with credit, Rin Chang, with credit, Yada Changrattanachaichok, with credit, Yuvraj Kewal Chaudhary, with distinction, Susanna Chen, with credit, Rui Yu Chiah, with distinction, Phylicia Su Xin Chong, with distinction, Rui Yin Chung, with distinction, Sophie Ellen Clarke, with distinction, Philippa Ruth Croft, with distinction, Grace Ruby Dixon, with distinction, Georgia Mary Doherty, with distinction, Elmira Joy Bugarin Dvoracek, with credit, Sumeetha Raj Do Eswarren Raj, with credit, Tala Ehab Ghattas Farah, with credit, Rama Walid Fashwal, with credit, Zoe Jayne Fissenden, with credit, Thomas James Fowell, with credit, Muhan Gao, with distinction, Grace Anne Fletcher Gardner, with distinction, Isla Beth Gellatly, with distinction, Grace Luana Gill, with credit, Josephine Rose Grant, with distinction, Christopher John Griffiths, with credit , Junhui Guo, with credit, Bella Olivia Hackett, with distinction, Aaref A.H.A. Haidar, Minh Tam Siobhan Haldane, with distinction, Mohammed H.E.J. Hayat, with credit, Abbey Shannon Taylah Henderson, with credit, Aimee Jean Hendren, with credit, Alexandra Emily Hinton, with distinction, Tian Chang Ho, with distinction, Geumyeong Jang, with credit, Andy Jung, with credit, Fonie Fong Gwan Ka, with distinction, Abigail Newton Kakumanu, with credit, Naomi Ruth Knox, with distinction, Sol Lee, with credit, Stacey Ji Soo Lee, with credit, Chloe Elizabeth Light, with credit, Yi Rou Lim, with credit, Helen Liu, with distinction, Wei Liang Loh, with distinction, Roger Gyan Ilarde Lumo, with distinction, Jazelle Bree Rose McCormick, with distinction, Holly Lauren McCullough, with distinction, Morgan Alexander Mills, with credit, Kathryn Joy Marie Monaghan, with distinction, Darren Yoon Bhin Nam, with credit, Aylah-Rose Veteuwi Narbey-Nimeti, with credit, Kakneka Nem, Pearl Anjela Park, with distinction, Poppy Teague Patching, with credit, Matthew James Torr Peoples, with credit, Roisin Louise Powell, with credit, Fylgia Sherbeth Dayo Romero, with distinction, Ophelia Alexandra Ross, with credit, Shelby Patricia Mithi-Mere Rupa-Hayward, with credit, Nokukhanya Tammie Sibanda, with credit, Hind S.K. Darwish, with credit, Jade Amaia Tau-Manuel, with credit, Xin Pei Tay, with distinction, Huiyi Tong, with distinction, Zoe Patricia Turner, with distinction, Te Aniwa Talen Tutua, with distinction, Amy Lingxian Wang, with distinction, Jinghan Wang, with credit, Wan Nur Annisaa Binti Wan Mohd Izham, with distinction, Samuel James Ward, with distinction, Zhi Qi Wong, with credit, Wakana Yamaji, with distinction, Zeh Yee Yau, with credit, Min Yi Yit, with credit, Ava Lucy Young, with distinction, Winnie Yunyao Zeng, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Primary Health Care

Kayleigh Rochelle Perry, with distinction, Korrinna Kate Walker-Burns, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Public Health

Molly Fay Adams (endorsed in Health Promotion), with distinction, Lydia Claire McMillan, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Rehabilitation

Jessica Marie Robinson, with credit, Catherine Louise Watts, with distinction.

DEGREES TO BE CONFERRED AND DIPLOMAS TO BE AWARDED IN ABSENTIA.

Doctor of Philosophy

Gianna Alessandra Salis.

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

Kfyr-Eyal Behar, Kai Chou, Ryan Reeve Lewis Johns, Master of Public Health, Emma Alison Gray, with distinction, Gabriella Johanna Smids Sims, with distinction.

Bachelor of Pharmacy

Sai Tarun Chakrahari, with credit, Oliver James Simpson, with credit, Truman Lewis Smith, with credit, Jooeun Yi, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Aeromedical Retrieval and Transport

Rachel Beth Lister, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Obstetrics and Medical Gynaecology

Ruby Jane Kent-Royds.

Postgraduate Diploma in Occupational Medicine

Sang-Hyun Park, with credit, Eloisa Velasco Ruiz, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Public Health

Isabelle Grace McLean Hewett, Jessica Lee Macdonald, with distinction, Sophie Grace Martin, with distinction, Alexandra Elena Martinez, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Rehabilitation

Emma Jane Lett, with distinction, Amabelle Mannie Voice-Powell, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Rural and Provincial Hospital Practice

David Michael Dixon, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Clinical Pharmacy

Jessica Elisabeth Lamont, with distinction.

Postgraduate Certificate in Pregnancy and Medical Gynaecology

Rachel Ann Brown, Amanda Jayne Dalton, Harriette Elizabeth Dunphy, Michelle Mary Manderson, Eliza Frances Mudgway, Anna Murie O’Byrne, Signe Claire Stanbridge.

Postgraduate Certificate in Rehabilitation

Emma Grant, Sarah Joy Hylton, Rachel Anne Saunders.

Postgraduate Certificate in Rural and Provincial Hospital Practice

Michael Roy Arrell Parsons, Cameron Toogood.

Postgraduate Certificate in Women’s Health

Rebecca Charlotte Fisher, Bronagh Marie Kelly.