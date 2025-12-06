University of Otago graduands, 1pm ceremony

Hundreds of people will graduate from the University of Otago in two ceremonies today. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

DEGREES TO BE CONFERRED AND DIPLOMAS TO BE AWARDED IN PERSON

In a ceremony at the Dunedin Town Hall at 1pm today, 347 people will graduate in person from the University of Otago with qualifications in subjects including medicine, health, dentistry, physiotherapy and pharmacy. Another 55 will graduate in absentia.

Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science

John Renata Broughton.

Doctor of Philosophy and Postgraduate Diploma in Clinical Psychology

Yvonne Awhina Mitchell.

Doctor of Philosophy

Brian David Green, Anastasiia Grymak.

Doctor of Clinical Dentistry

Amal Aqilah Ajamain (nee Haji Ajamain): Orthodontics, Clarine Xin Li Cheah: Prosthodontics, William Cho: Periodontology, Lisa Ung Hanson: Paediatric Dentistry, Amirhossein Hatami: Orthodontics Zi, Shan Low: Periodontology, Ranina Binti Mohd Rom: Paediatric Dentistry, Hrishikesh Dilip Pavaskar: Endodontics, Tian You Wu: Orthodontics, Jasmine Yi-Wern Yeo: Periodontology.

Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science with Honours

Bente Marit Captijn, first class, Josephine Mun-Yu Chao, first class, Stella Elaine Cory-Wright, first class, Robert Yoshiki Dalziel, first class, Erin Lee Formo, first class, Shivannee Ganeshan, first class, Raeann Kwan, first class, Sum Yuet Mak, first class, Aevia Leyanne Belita Monoy, first class, Alexander Cole Girvan Pritchard, first class, Karina Soh, first class, Emily Ai-Lee Swasbrook, first class.

Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science

Jemma Patricia Allwood, Laurrain Gay Penpillo Aperocho, with distinction, Abigail Ruby Bennett, with credit, Eugene Aaron Ben Borja Bonot, with distinction, Ashleigh Rose Brett, with credit, Charlotte Rae Burgess, with credit, Samuel Peter Burr, with credit, Muying Cheng, with credit, Ava Marisa Elsmore, with credit, Alena Louise Hojdelewicz, with distinction, Caitlin Aroha Huria, with credit, Erin Ashley Jacobsen, with credit, Jeniffer Juliya Jude Nixon, with credit, Samantha Judy McGregor, with distinction, Ryan James Muirhead, Areti Pita, with distinction, Chloe Present, with credit, Siravich Ruangsillapasart, with credit, Emily Hope Rush, Dhilka Sookdev, with credit, Kayla Erin Syben, with distinction, Tanya Marama Taimana, with credit, Ethan McLellan Turnhout, with distinction, Ayaka Yusa.

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

Huda Amer Abdulridha, Finn Brokenshire, Katie Joan Cooper, Solomon John Keddell Filipo, Fong Fu, Jason Jeremy Hart, Dallas James Hartmann, Troy Hemi, Molin Huang, Meyer Nathaniel Hutchinson-Wong, John Nicholas Jannetto, Michael Woohyuk Jung, Michael Zachary Leyland, Janet Lin, Diaa El Din Mohamad Eid Morad, Edmund Nathan Prakash, Hollyford Rose Reid, Thomas Maxwell Waring Saxton, Hamish Andrew Skelton-Kyd, Sophie Petra Stevenson, Annastacia Marie Wilde, Fatimah Zawari, Michael Zheng.

Bachelor of Medical Science with Honours and Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

Hayley Yvonne Crystal Gibson: Bachelor of Medical Science with Honours: first class.

Master of Aviation Medicine

Raza Hyder, with credit.

Bachelor of Dental Surgery with Honours

Pei Mun Aw Yeang, first class, Yaokun Chen, first class, Laura Jane Clarke, first class, Ana Kahurangi Conway Downey, first class, Sherry Ung, first class, Luke Wang, first class.

Bachelor of Dental Surgery

Rikshant Rakesh Anand, with credit, Andrew Joseph Babu, with credit, Raoul Ishmael Besana Bacani, with distinction, Toscana Bernie, with credit, Rhea Bhide, with distinction, Alice Rose Boyd, with credit, Connie Hongting Chan, with distinction, Winnie Choi, with credit, Priscilla Jing En Chong, with distinction, Michelle Chung, with distinction, Felix McMillan Creighton-Syme, with distinction, Michelle Jacqueline Cronje, with distinction, Natallya Dayane Da Silva Santos Borges, with distinction, Brooke Elise Lydia Donaldson, with distinction, Charlie Ella Douglas, with credit, Makaela Rene Fowlie, with distinction, Katie Jane Indigo Fraher, with distinction, Jacqueline Rose Frizelle, with distinction, Cosmo Steven Lancelot, Phoenix Garner, with credit, Emma Maree Goodwin-Loughton, with distinction, Amelia Alice Hall, with distinction, Charlotte Hillberg, with distinction, Kuen-Yi Ho, with distinction, Albert John Humphries, with distinction, Aidan Teng Sheng Khoo, with distinction, Bahareh Kouhi Biladaragh, with credit, Thu Phuong Alice Le, with distinction, Denise Yi Ting Liaw, with credit, Olivia Shii Hui Liong, with credit, Xiner Liu, with credit, Yuchi Liu, with credit, Patrina Pui-Yeng Lo, with credit, Ethan Douglas Martin, with credit, Jozef Matthew, with credit, Lindsay Jane McGinlay, with credit, Ruby Mae McSweeney, with credit, Ali M E GH Mehanna, with credit, Lauren Jenny Mitchell, with distinction, Teshalini Nanthivarman, with credit, Matthew Ruha Oberdries, with credit, Rory Christian James Patu, with credit, Jasmine Emily Prince, with distinction, Nicolas Ewen Proffit, with credit, Felipe Sa Haylett, with credit, Sandhya, with distinction, Khatijah Umrai Shariff, with distinction, Maika Ropata Harris Shortland, with credit, Rayshm Singh, with credit, Loran Temio Surendran, with credit, Danielle Symes, with distinction, Joshua Charles Thiele, with credit, KC Waiata Hepi Treanor, with credit, Kauri Matutaera Turangi-Joseph, with credit, Teina John Watling, with credit, Katie Rose Williamson, with distinction, Jessica S Woo, with distinction, Li Ann Woo, with credit, Qinze Wu, with credit, Joy Haoyue Yang, with distinction, Yu Jun Yeap, with credit, Cameron Barry Young, with distinction, Kaixi Zhu, with distinction.

Bachelor of Dental Technology

Xiyu Chen, Ella Lynne Chillingworth, Lauryn Rufaro Chitima, Rishika Riya Dahya, Tushar Gandhi, Kayla Grace Gordon, Meg Ellen James, Yongsuk Kim, Naixuan Liu, Marley Nikoe Orr, Brianna Elizabeth Peterson, Nirvanah Rai Sumit Seth, Jaden Yi Sim, Divine Karakia Tahere, Elijah Maverick Quizon Tio, Siyuan Wang, Ria Yamaguchi, Zhangyuheng Zhao, Zhiman Zhong.

Master of Oral Health

Yahya Abdullah Said Al Nabhani, with credit, Hanan Hilal Hamed Al Reyami, with distinction, Batool Ahmed A Ghashi, with distinction, Haichao Zhang, with distinction.

Bachelor of Oral Health

Casey Joy Akuhata-Brown, Lenah Ibrahim Hilal Mohamed Al-Mahrouqi, Noor I I Alnabhani, Bahaa Samir Al Zreikat, Keisha Lee Anderson, Brittany Hall Arkell, Monika Adel Samir Awad, Maria Regina Teresa Favila Custodio, Kaylah Jade Draper, Oliver James Gleeson Edmonds, Amie Gael Lieshout Fleming, Mia Olivia Francis, Tui-Aroha Anne Kate Fransen, Charlie James Gordon, Roseanna Frances Greer, Yifan Guo, Ibrahim Rami Ibrahim Hamidah, Maya Rose Hamilton, Anne Louise Ruth Harris, Lela Ahmed Sayed Ahmed Hassan, Haim Jeong, Max Ji, Sophia Rosemary Ann Johnston, Tala ’O Falefa Lupemeitakui Kefu, Carike Kelbrick, Vanessa Z Kong, Lotti Kurusa, Han-Young Lee, David Zheng Kuan Li, Michael Lin Nguyen, Michelle Sydney Liu, Eden Ioanna Luamanu, Anna Jane MacKinnon, Nicky Mak, Courtney Jayde Morris, Shaylah Maharamai Ruru Murray-Taka, Ella Rose O'Donnell-Light, Mekah Tiana O'Neill, Dahah Paek, Charlie Alexandra Roberts, Claire Patricia Simmonds, Christiana Ivy Tang, Paige Kelly Taylor, Binly Te, Thimira Dinsara Weralupitiya Weralupitiyage, Jessica Charlotte Lily Workman, Anita Xie, Nancy Yu.

Bachelor of Pharmacy

Kieran Greg Draper, with credit, Ethan Felice Palermo, with distinction, Jonah Stephen Smith, with credit, Grayson John Westgate, with credit.

Master of Physiotherapy and Postgraduate Diploma in Physiotherapy

Nicole Rose Farrell (nee McMahon): Master of Physiotherapy, with distinction; Postgraduate Diploma in Physiotherapy (endorsed in Orthopaedic Manipulative Therapy), with distinction.

Master of Physiotherapy

Eliana Sialei Viali, with distinction.

Bachelor of Physiotherapy with Honours

Maggie Anna Mary Courtney, first class, Sequoia Jane Dobson, first class, Hannah Leigh du Toit, first class, Virginia Ellen Higgs, first class, Maximillian Thomas Murfitt, first class, Fleur Elise Neill, first class, George Shamon, first class, Charlotte Kate Lovelace Watson, first class.

Bachelor of Physiotherapy

Charlotte Alice Abbott, with distinction, Isaac Cole Aitken, with distinction, Benjosh Sathiyanathan Ananth, with distinction, Anaru Ian Anderson, with credit, Thomas Matthew Anderson, with credit, Laurence Antony Arundell, with credit, Celine Maria Barnes, with distinction, Teresa Rose Barnhill, with distinction, Eveleen Kitty Barrett, Benjamin James Andrew Bellamy, Madonna Kamal Lotfy Besada, with credit, Charlotte Mai Binnie, with distinction, Kian George Bird, with credit, Millie Ella-May Birkett, with distinction, Angus Patrick Mansfield Broatch, with credit, Logan Alexander Jeffrey Bunning, with credit, Joel Isaac Cambourn, with credit, Maia Caitlyn Campbell, with distinction, Grace Sandra Helen Carroll, with credit, Alex James Cartwright, with distinction, Breanna May Cheetham, with credit, Kevin Chen, Winni Chen, with credit, Kylie Sharon Chow, with distinction, Liam Andrea Condliffe, with credit, Benjamin Gray Cooper, with credit, Tom Elston Davies, with credit, Jessica May Davis, Aimee Madeleine Kim Didierjean, with credit, Ella Rose Donald, with credit, Holly Maree Excell, with distinction, Samantha Rae Flaws, with distinction, Jonty McLean Fleck, with distinction, Tayla Paige Fowke, with distinction, Danielle Maureen Freeman, with distinction, Annie Lily Robertson Gallagher, with distinction, Sarah Jane Giblot Ducray, with distinction, Jayan Orca Patel Goldsworthy, with distinction, Lucy Rose Gordon, with distinction, Dylan Oliver Gray, with distinction, Tea Rose Grinlinton, with distinction, Grace Lilly Hall, with distinction, Grace Sarah Hall, with distinction, Emma Grace Halliday, with distinction, Ella Louise Joyce Harrex, with distinction, Catalina Telenta Heale, with credit, Caleb Elisha Heyns, with credit, Anita Maria Hua, with credit, Charles William Humphrey, with credit, Stephanie Janette Hunt, with distinction, Tobias Matthew Ingold, with credit, Georgie Margaret Jeffs, with credit, James Hugh Lawrence Joblin, with credit, Meg Genevieve Spiers Jones, with distinction, Jamie Jean Kerr, with credit, Alisha Rahul Khushal, with credit, Matthew Myles King, with credit, Katie Jasmine Lambert, with credit, Jiwon Lee, with distinction, Stephen Je Xin Li, with credit, Alexander William Reed Lindsay, with distinction, Jason Wai-Ho Lo, with credit, Anabel Kwon Lee Louie, with credit, Sofie Macdonald, with credit, Sophie May Manson, with distinction, Griffin James Tearo McAllister, with credit, Caeshlyn James Carol Murdoch, with credit, Celeste Adalicia Newsome, with credit, Josephine Jeen-Sing Ngu, with credit, Oliver Jagger O'Loughlin, with credit, Shayla Reese O'Mahony, with distinction, Kennedy Ivan Payne, with credit, Grace Amelia Perry, with distinction, Drew Mackenzie Porter, with distinction, Ava Pun, with distinction, Ella May Ranson, with distinction, Emma Alexandra Carew Rawlinson, with distinction, Montana Joan Robertson-Davis, with distinction, Emily Jo Rodwell, with distinction, Ella Louise Rogers, with distinction, Jannah Zara Kate Rowden, with distinction, Benjamin Isaac Ryan, with credit, Umika Deepak Sadani, with credit, Sergey Alexandrovich Sanin, with distinction, Georgia Belinda Schmidt-Uili, with credit, Jesika Rose Sebelin, with distinction, Sophie Margaret Shallard, with credit, Madison Erika Silcock, with distinction, Jericho Clarence Abella Suplig, with credit, Samuel Jacob Teitelbaum, with credit, Symphony Dipakkumar Thakkar, with distinction, Katie MacKay Thompson, with distinction, Zoe Yi Ting, with credit, Rosie-Jane Trotter, with distinction, Maia Alexandra Thompson Tutbury, with distinction, Aiko Uemura, with credit, Rebekah Eve Watson, with distinction, Danielle Brooke Wheeler, with distinction, Roshan Gavin Wijetillake, with distinction, Sophie Mary Williamson, with distinction, James Glen-Roy Wilson, with credit, Mitchell Lewis Woolf, with credit, Zhirui Zeng, with distinction, Kerry Mingzhe Zhou, with distinction, Tinayeishe Aaron Zimba.

Postgraduate Diploma in Science

Kaitlyn Jackie Freeman: Zoology, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Medical Laboratory Science

Mimi Chen, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Public Health

Joseph Paul Hau, with distinction, Nicola Ellen Mirkin, with credit, Lam Tran (endorsed in Health Promotion), with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Rehabilitation

Anja Francis Botes.

Postgraduate Diploma in Clinical Dentistry

Talha Ayaz Gul: Periodontology, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Clinical Dental Technology

Phillip Michael Fletcher, with credit, Tingting Huang, with credit, Reeya Patel, with distinction, Prapitchaya Saimule, with distinction, Yu Yang, Samara Johanna Mary Zegwaard, with distinction, Wenlang Zheng, Xinyi Zhou, with credit.

DEGREES TO BE CONFERRED AND DIPLOMAS TO BE AWARDED IN ABSENTIA

Doctor of Philosophy

Fateme Mirzaee.

Doctor of Clinical Dentistry

Sumaia Hatem Mohammad Alsafadi: Prosthodontics, Blake Kelvin Moore: Oral Surgery, Tony Junyi Sun: Prosthodontics, Daniel Robey Waller: Orthodontics.

Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science

Georgina Ann Harris, with distinction.

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

Mohammed Hassan A Alsinan, Cole Robert Melhopt, Sara Jane Russell.

Bachelor of Medical Science with Honours

Zamir Ahmed Bul Bul, first class.

Master of Aviation Medicine and Master of Occupational Medicine

Martin Peter Handley: Master of Aviation Medicine, with distinction; Master of Occupational Medicine, with distinction.

Master of Public Health

Nikola Leah Fraser, with distinction, Amy Anna Catherina Roughton, with distinction.

Bachelor of Dental Surgery with Honours

Mohamed Serageldin Amin Mohamed, first class.

Bachelor of Dental Surgery

Erfan Shahan, with credit.

Master of Community Dentistry

Jarden Kuramaiki Lacey, with distinction.

Bachelor of Oral Health

Suvarna Sachin Pattanshetti.

Bachelor of Pharmacy

Anna Marie Mason, with distinction.

Bachelor of Physiotherapy

Shan Mei Deng, with credit, Slade Vivian Pullman Stewart, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Medical Laboratory Science

Yirui Gong, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Aeromedical Retrieval and Transport

Dimitrios Koliniatis, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Child Health

Jessica Lee Berry, with credit, Hashini Prabodhya De Silva, with credit, James Thomas Simpson, with credit, Alexander James Torrie, Aleksandra Kinga Turp, with credit, Rebecca Rose Wilson, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Obstetrics and Medical Gynaecology

Phoebe Rose Bardoul, Ashleigh Ellen Brough, Kirsty Lee Fergusson, Rachael Elizabeth Horrocks, Georgia Louise Malcolm, Bronte Alexander Spierings, Courtney Leone Taumata Sullivan, Grace Olivia Matheson Sullivan, Lara Jill Superfine.

Postgraduate Diploma in Occupational Medicine

Oana Speranta Johnson, with distinction, Tushar Srivastava, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Public Health

Anna Kathleen Bryan, with distinction, Katherine Hayley Double (endorsed in Epidemiology), with distinction, Julia Ruth Given (endorsed in Epidemiology), with distinction, Turid Heiler, with credit, Ploypylin Silpsai (endorsed in Epidemiology), with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Rehabilitation

Nadeesha Dilshani De Silva Wedikkara, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Rural and Provincial Hospital Practice

Helen Madge Heimoana, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Travel Medicine

Sophia Elizabeth Blomfield, with distinction, Lucas David Harvey Clarke, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Clinical Dental Technology

Odessa Wilson, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Clinical Pharmacy

Yu-Wun Jian, with distinction, Sarah Louise Pottinger, with distinction, Olivia Ruby Sherwood, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Physiotherapy

James Leigh Hassett, with distinction.

Postgraduate Certificate in Executive Management

Laurence John Voight.

Postgraduate Certificate in Rehabilitation

Edison Co Sabile.