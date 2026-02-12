Extra police on duty as parties ramp up

Police have urged students to buy cans and not throw bottles to avoid injury and glass littering the street. Photo: ODT Files

Police will be out in force in Dunedin’s student quarter as the tail end of Flo-Week approaches.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said police were expecting Friday and Saturday nights to ramp up as the week of parties reaches a peak.

This comes after a young man was in a critical condition hurt after falling 10m from a university building in the early hours of yesterday.

He was discovered by Campus Watch staff lying alone on the ground at about 12.10am outside the Centre of Innovation building

During last night's parties a 19-year-old man was spoken to by police at 10.45pm for throwing a glass bottle in Castle St and causing it to smash, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

He originally gave false details but was later identified and campus constables were dealing with him.

Several people had to be transported to Dunedin Hospital's emergency department after suffering dislocations at student quarter parties.

More staff were rostered on to support police deployment in North Dunedin.

There was potential for streets to be shut down but police would play it by ear.

‘‘If they’re contained with a flat like the Courtyard was then we don’t have to worry about that sort of stuff but if there is a risk to members of public and road users we’ve got the ability to shut it down to keep people from entering in there with a vehicle.’’

Tonight, students had a disco party planned while tomorrow was a cowboys and cowgirls party.

Ideally police would not have to interfere but sometimes their hands were forced, he said.

Snr Sgt Dinnissen reiterated his message urging students drinking to avoid climbing buildings and to purchase cans and not throw bottles.

