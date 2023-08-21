Every dog has their day at derby ... nearly

Doggie delirium descended on, then down, Coronet Peak on Saturday with the 49th annual Torpedo7 Dog Derby.

For the first time in seven years, dogs, and their humans had to contend with falling snow and blustery winds for the event.

This only served to raise levels of tail-wagging excitement from the more than 100 dogs, some racing nearly fully clothed, while at least one human descended in just his undies — it was that sort of day.

Children aged 7 to 13 kicked off proceedings with a ride up the hill with their canine mates on Meadows Express, followed by a tumble down the Lower M1.

Strong fields in the town men’s and women’s races followed the same route, with many handlers literally hanging on by the seat of their pants, while their off-siders pawfected the art of staying on all fours.

Maki Kameyama and Sola stay focused among the fun and chaos during the 49th annual Dog Derby at Coronet Peak on Saturday. PHOTOS: RHYVA VAN ONSELEN

Then came the eagerly anticipated country category for working farm dogs and their owners who took a ride up the Coronet Express chairlift and down Duncan’s Dance and Pro-Am.

This race had an extra degree of difficulty with handlers needing to whistle their dogs back up the hill and around a gate before calling them back to the finish-line.

You could cut the air with a knife as the dogs, distracted by too much snow, too many excited humans and not enough sheep, ran around in circles, refusing to thread the needle.

Eventually Ned, a strapping huntaway from Clinton, ran through the right bits to claim first prize, $1000 cash and a swag of dog treats.

Owner Jake Heslop, 19, said Ned was actually "coming last on the way down and somehow he figured out what to do with all the whistling that was going on".

Maisie Mitchell, 16, of Lumsden, won the women’s category on debut, despite her dog Meg being "a bit scared of all the skis and stuff".

"I said ‘get in behind’, she’s off a farm, so she responded."

Loki, a German Shepherd-cross, refuses to bark for the bribe Mel Gold has in her hand during the barking competition that followed the Dog Derby, in Arthurs Point on Saturday.

After the races, the derby-goers moved to Arthurs Point’s Cargo Gantley’s Pub for the fiercely contested dog barking competition.

With awards for loudest, quietest and most unique bark up for grabs, the occasion clearly got the better of about half the dogs, rendered mute after taking the block of stone-stage.

As per the rule, this forced their owners to conjure a bark into the microphone, which most did with results more comical than convincing.

Enough dogs did find their voice to give the competition some real bite, including Indie, who entered into a barking conversation with owner Lynda, to take out the "most unique" prize.

Coronet Peak ski area manager Nigel Kerr said it was another great year for the derby.

"[As a] front-country recreational area so close to town it’s important to have these community-type events at Coronet Peak," he said.

"We’re not just here for skiing and boarding, we’re here for lots of other reasons."

