Firefighters safely extinguish fryer fire

Firefighters have extinguished a fryer fire in central Queenstown.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews from Queenstown station and one crew from Frankton station were called to reports of a fire in a fryer in Earl St about 6.25pm today.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters and police assistance was requested to cordon off the road while they worked.

No people were injured in the incident, the spokesman said.

