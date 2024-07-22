Future-proofing work continues on substation

The Queenstown zone substation. PHOTO: AURORA ENERGY

Work to future-proof the Queenstown and Glenorchy electricity network will continue into next year.

Aurora Energy recently completed the first stage of the project — constructing a new retaining wall at the Queenstown zone substation — which meant the new buildings could be built to an earthquake rating of "Importance Level 4".

Aurora service delivery general manager Richard Starkey said in a statement that would ensure the long-term stability of the site and improve safety for all users.

Next month the company will start the second stage of the project, which involves building a new control room and switchgear building, after which a new indoor 11kV switchgear will be installed, and the electrical protection and control systems will be replaced.

Mr Starkey said the site was close to education centres and local businesses and Aurora was working with stakeholders to ensure everyone’s safety.

"We will continue to prioritise and manage safety access by keeping the walkway access and route for pedestrians and traffic between Robins Rd and Skyline Queenstown temporarily closed.

"We appreciate the impact this may have on children and parents, especially during drop-off and pick-up times. However, when undertaking this work these measures need to be kept in place to ensure the safety of all community members."

The substation work will continue into next year — it will also lay the groundwork for a future outdoor 33kV switchgear replacement project, which will involve construction of a new indoor switchgear building after 2030.