GY Gravel Grind gains ground

Event sponsor Marsh Queenstown regional manager Mark Hyland, left, and Glenorchy Trails Trust chairman Steve Hewland. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The scene — and scenery — is set for the second Glenorchy Gravel Grind cycle event at the head of the lake this Saturday.

Last year, 74 riders participated — down from the 100 pre-registered due to atrocious weather — and the event only broke even.

This year there are already 120 pre-registered riders, from as far afield as Auckland, Wellington and Nelson, and about 50% of last year’s field are back.

And this year, by popular demand, in addition to the 38km Paradise Dash and 160km Southern Safety Century, there’s the middle-distance 86km Kiwi Park Twin Rivers race.

The event’s again a fundraiser for the Glenorchy Trails Trust, and committee member Katherine Cahill says this time they’ve found sponsors, including title sponsor Marsh Insurance Brokers, to ensure they raise more.

She says funds raised will go towards a bridge for walkers and cyclists over the Buckler Burn so they don’t have to use the busy main road.

Race organisers believe the event’s the most scenic gravel adventure in NZ.

If you don’t have a gravel bike, they advise a mountain bike’s just fine, but a road bike should only be used if you’ve got experience on gravel roads.

The 160km, 86km and 38km races leave Glenorchy, respectively, at 8am, 9am and 10am.

Prizegiving’s between 3 and 5pm — for more info, visit rb.gy/fj62ra