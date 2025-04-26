Saturday, 26 April 2025

Two hurt in Kingston Rd crash

    Two people have been injured after a crash on State Highway 6 near the Kawarau Falls area today.

    A police spokesman said the crash in Kingston Rd (SH6), near Peninsula Rd, was reported just after 11.20pm and involved two vehicles.

    A spokeswoman for Hato Hone St John said two ambulances were sent to the scene.

    Staff treated and transported two patients to Lakes District Hospital in Queenstown - one in a moderate condition and one in a minor condition, she said. 

    Fire and Emergency NZ sent crews from Frankton and Queenstown.

    The road is clear and remained open. 

     

     

