High-risk location: Close contacts at Queenstown holiday park

Aerial of Arthurs Point, Queenstown, with views of the Shotover River. Photo: Getty Images

A new Covid-19 high-risk location of interest in Queenstown has been released by the Ministry of Health this morning.

People who visited a Top 10 Holiday Park Arthurs Point on January 9 and 10 between 12am-11.45pm, and on January 11 between 12am-9.45pm are being asked to self-isolate and test immediately.

All were considered close contact events and those people will also need to get a test on day five after the time of exposure.

Another Queenstown location of interest that is of lower risk has also been released - the Britz Campervan Hire on January 11 between 4pm-4.15pm.

There are currently several locations of interest for the area on the ministry's website.

Other locations include Queenstown Airport on January 11 between 4pm-9pm and the Frankton Beach playground between 11am-3pm.

The news comes after the Shotover Jet, in Arthurs Point Rd, was visited by a positive case between 9am and noon on January 2.

Despite the exposure events, no community cases of Covid-19 have been announced in Queenstown.

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult told the Herald he had a "very good understanding" with the Southern District Health Board that it would notify him if there were serious concerns about a possible Covid case in the district.

People who are identified as Close Contacts may live, work or have been in the same place at the same time as someone who is infectious with Covid-19.