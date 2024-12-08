Hotel worker digs in the works

An artist’s impression of Continuum Hotel Ltd’s proposed Thompson St worker accommodation development. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A comprehensive worker accommodation development on Queenstown’s Thompson St’s in the pipeline.

Continuum Hotel Ltd’s seeking non-notified consent to redevelop 90, 92 and 94 Thompson St to create two buildings housing a total of 58 units, with capacity for 116 hotel workers.

The Indonesian-based company got Overseas Investment Office approval a year ago to buy the sections, which total 2125 square metres, for $4million — the decision states consent was granted because the applicant met the investor test criterion, and the investment was likely to result in the "incidental residential use outcome".

Continuum owns and operates Novotel Queenstown Lakeside, while its related company, Coherent Hotel Ltd, owns and operates Fernhill’s Kamana Lakehouse.

According to the resource consent application, which is being vetted by Queenstown’s council, one two-storey building’s proposed at 94 Thompson St, zoned medium-density. Its maximum height would be 7m and each level would comprise eight rooms, all with a bed, kitchenette and bathroom.

It’s intended each floor will operate as a "single household unit", so each will have communal lounge, kitchen and laundry facilities.

The second building, at 90 and 92 Thompson St, is in the high-density zone, and is proposed to be three storeys high, with a maximum building height of 7.2m.

The ground and first floor would each contain 17 rooms, including one accessible room, and the second floor would house another eight, including one accessible room. It, too, will have communal facilities on each floor.

Also proposed is a shared basement for 20 carparks, including one mobility park, about 26 bike parks and storage.

A shuttle service is proposed to service the development.

Under positive effects, the application says providing shared residential digs for up to 116 visitor and tourism industry staff "eases general demand on existing rental stock and ensures that the employer can attract and retain staff".

"This will enable the employer to continue to operate essential local businesses that serve the visitor industry."

According to the design report, the proposal’s not anticipated to result in adverse visual dominance or shading effects on neighbouring properties.