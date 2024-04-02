Looking out for more big buddies

Wakatipu Buddy Programme coordinator Nanette Benington’s on the hunt for more big buddies to spend time with the eight kids on her wait-list.

Run through Presbyterian Support Family Works, the programme relies on adult volunteers prepared to spend a couple of hours a week with a child sharing interests, listening, providing support to them and having a bit of fun.

Benington says one person can make a huge difference in the programme.

"A little bit of time each week can have such an impact on children’s lives."

She’s holding a training session for new vollies on Monday, April 8.

Anyone keen to register can call 03 442 4470, or email bpw@familyworkssld.nz

— Olivia Judd