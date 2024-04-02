Looking out for more big buddies

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Wakatipu Buddy Programme coordinator Nanette Benington’s on the hunt for more big buddies to spend time with the eight kids on her wait-list.
Run through Presbyterian Support Family Works, the programme relies on adult volunteers prepared to spend a couple of hours a week with a child sharing interests, listening, providing support to them and having a bit of fun.
Benington says one person can make a huge difference in the programme.
"A little bit of time each week can have such an impact on children’s lives."
She’s holding a training session for new vollies on Monday, April 8.
Anyone keen to register can call 03 442 4470, or email bpw@familyworkssld.nz
— Olivia Judd