Mini-break rewards for heroism

Former Otago cricketer and King’s High School teacher John Cushen has plans to give a little bit back. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Acts of heroism during the Covid-19 crisis are to be rewarded with mini-breaks, thanks to an initiative by a former Otago cricketer.

John Cushen, who lives in Queenstown, established the Southern Heroes NZ Facebook page to hear from people who have been knocked for a six by their friends’ heroism.

He and his wife, Amanda, with the support of local businesses, will then reward some of those nominated.

The Cushens were inspired into action when they heard of four staff self-isolating at a retirement village, in order to continue to care for residents during the pandemic.

"It got me thinking ... We have got a very nice place on Stewart Island and I said ‘why don’t we offer that for a couple of nights to somebody?’."

Mr Cushen then contacted Real Journeys which offered a return ferry for two and Ulva’s Guided Walks pitched in with a free organised tramp.

"We put a little package together and I thought well hang on, what if we can do a couple more."

It was not long before the Hermitage Hotel, Mt Cook, had offered a two-night stay and stargazing trip.

The Rees Hotel in Frankton Rd soon followed with a free two-night stay and Provisions of Arrowtown said it would supply a two-person lunch.

The Wanaka Chamber of Commerce had also made contact to discuss what it could offer.

Mr Cushen said the scheme could generate "half a dozen" packages and added that it was "a real privilege" to organise.

Mr and Mrs Cushen have not just been busy co-ordinating holidays, but have decorated their garden in Quail Rise to bring cheer to the local community.

Each day a family of teddy bears get up to fresh activities and Mr Cushen posts a story on his Facebook page to explain what is going on.

"There are other people out there doing a hell of a lot more than me. But, if we all do a little bit, it is going to make it easier for us all I think."