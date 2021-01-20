Wednesday, 20 January 2021

More snow as unsettled summer continues

    The snow-dusted Remarkables loom behind Queenstown Gardens this morning. Photo: Guy Williams
    The unsettled summer is continuing in the South today, with snow on the mountains and more wild weather on the way.

    There's fresh snow on the tops around Queenstown today, after a dusting on some peaks in the Lakes area yesterday.

    Weatherwatch says temperatures will be down in many places as a storm near Stewart Island slowly tracks eastwards, dredging up the cold change.

    The forecaster said most of New Zealand would be below average today temperature-wise,  and single-digit highs were likely through some parts of Otago and Southland,

    Snow at Coronet Peak this morning. Photo: Paul Jones
    More snow was likely on the tops in the South, and there would be strong winds across much of the country. 

    The Remarkables ski area had about 5-10cm of snow overnight, a spokeswoman said. They were expecting a few more snow showers throughout the day then possibly another 10-15cm tonight.

    Coronet Peak had a dusting of 3-6cm down the bottom and around 10cm at the summit.

    Snow at The Remarkables ski area this morning. Photo: Rebecca Winterburn
    MetService said there could be periods of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms in Southland and Fiordland, spreading elsewhere in the afternoon and evening.

    Gale westerlies were possible in exposed places.

    Rain and strong winds were predicted again for Thursday, before conditions eased on Friday.

     

