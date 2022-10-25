Perfect day for it

PHOTO / REPORT: TRACEY ROXBURGH

Cyclorama event organiser Dave Gibson pictured with riders in Arrowtown on Sunday before they set off on the final Ginology e-bike tour, which took them to Morven Ferry where they made their own gin.

The inaugural two-day festival attracted nearly 300 riders, about 80% of whom came from other parts of New Zealand.

Along with gin-making, other organised e-bike tours included wine tasting at Gibbston, a guided Ride to the Sky trip up Mt Rosa, and an early-morning bird-watching tour around Lake Hayes.

A festival hub, set up on Butler’s Green, featured a range of e-bike retailers and mechanics, as well as a bike-washing station, with live music from the Queenstown Funk Orchestra on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Mr Gibson said he hoped it would become an annual event, and, as it grew, people would understand "you don’t have to go on a ride; you can just turn up and have a good time".