Queenstown, Dunedin still leading vaccination race

A number of places around the country are nearing a 100 percent vaccination rate for a first dose.

As of this morning, Queenstown-Lakes (97.3 percent), Selwyn (96.7 percent), Wellington (94.2 percent) and Dunedin (92.6 percent) had made great strides in the race to be the most Covid-protected region in New Zealand, Ministry of Health data shows.

The New Zealand Herald is regularly publishing the proportion of people partially and fully vaccinated across all 66 New Zealand territorial authorities.

Queenstown-Lakes is leading the way with 83.1 percent of people fully vaccinated and a further 14.2 percent with one dose. Just 2.7 percent of people have not had a jab.

It is closely followed by Dunedin with 81.8 percent full vaccination and Wellington with 80.5 percent.

The two top places fall into the Southern DHB area which had 76.1 per cent of residents with two jabs as of Friday.

The Selwyn District jumped three spots since Wednesday, possibly due to the announcement of two Covid-19 cases in nearby Christchurch.

Marlborough (78.7 percent), Central Otago and Auckland (both on 78.4 percent) round out the top five territorial authorities.

The Nelson Marlborough DHB has a full vaccination rate of 74.8 percent.

Auckland will move into the Government's new traffic light framework when it has hit a vaccination target of 90 percent across all three of its DHBs.

The Auckland DHB has a full vaccination rate of 81.8 per cent, Waitematā 76.6 per cent and Counties Manakau 73.6 per cent.

Vaccination surge in Christchurch

The two positive Covid cases announced in yesterday Christchurch appear to have been a wake-up call for some people, with nearly 11,000 vaccinations administered yesterday.

Two more cases were reported in the city today.

This morning it was revealed Christchurch had surpassed 90 percent of its population having one dose. 70.9 percent are fully vaccinated.

More than 3000 Cantabrians were tested for the virus yesterday.

People across Canterbury are being urged to get tested if they are sick or have any Covid-19 symptoms.