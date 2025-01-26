Quinnchella on track to hit fundraising target

The late Quinn McIntyre.

A fundraising music festival this weekend in memory of a former Queenstowner is on track to raise $40,000 for Cure Kids.

Queenstown council’s former resource consents manager Quinn McIntyre, a father of two, who died tragically last May in Invercargill, would have celebrated his 43rd birthday this week.

Hoping to turn one of the tough milestones into a celebration, his wife, Stacey, along with The Mighty Quinn Collective, have organised this Saturday’s Quinnchella — promising to be a party for the ages — a reboot of Quinn’s 40th bash.

Nine acts will perform at the Hawea Hotel, between 2pm and midnight, while there’s also an online silent auction open till Saturday night, and a live auction planned at the event.

Cure Kids is ring-fencing the money raised for a research project into early detection and intervention for cardiac arrhythmia and inherited cardiac conditions.

While the cause of Quinn’s death remains a mystery, it’s believed to have been caused by an arrhythmia, or an electrical malfunction in the heart.

Stacey subsequently had all his immediate relatives tested — his dad, Brent, has since been diagnosed with Long QT Syndrome, while his daughter, Ivy, 10, has Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, which is congenital.

Both can be fatal.

Quinnchella had been pulled together over the past few months — Stacey said the support had been ‘‘phenomenal’’, particularly as it pertained to auction items.

‘‘There’s something for everyone — there’s Lego, all the way up to diamond earrings.’’

Other items up for grabs include accommodation packages, Marlborough Sound, Hanmer Springs and glowworm cave and glacier experiences, jetboat trips and chopper rides.

There will also be a few extra-special items thrown under the hammer by Ray White Invercargill auctioneer James McRobie — who is also MCing the event and playing with Flat Out, a band comprising some of Quinn’s mates — such as an official All Blacks jersey, signed by the entire 2024 squad, including coach Scott ‘Razor’ Robertson, and a rugby ball signed by captain Scott Barrett and his brothers, Beauden and Jordie.

Stacey said she was beyond grateful to everyone who had backed the event to date.

‘‘Whether it’s donating an auction prize, giving us a discount on a service, or a hire fee, it’s just been incredible.’’

Doors open on Saturday at noon — tickets to the R18 event cost $120, either via quinnchella.curekids.org.nz, or on the door.

To bid, visit 32auctions.com/quinnchella.

- Wanaka Sun