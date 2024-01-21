Raffle tops up special fund

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Wakatipu High School Foundation raffle’s raised almost $20,000 for a fund assisting students from financially-disadvantaged families.

One of the two prize winners, Queenstowner Duncan Fea, is pictured above, right, with $5200 of Pak’n Save vouchers he won from local owners Anthony and Michelle King, who’ve supported the foundation for nearly 10 years.

The other prize, a six-night Fiordland cruise for two sponsored by Fiordland Discovery, was won by school parent Sarah Harris.

Raffle proceeds have gone to the foundation’s Awhina Support Fund which assists families financially with all aspects of school life, including uniforms, fees, laptops and camps.

Currently one in 10 students receives support from the fund.