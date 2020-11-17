Resort mayor warns against Covid complacency

Visitors to Queenstown are being warned to not get complacent ahead of high-profile events in the area.

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult said with New Zealand still at Alert Level One, precautions should be taken to ensure any future Covid-19 outbreaks were contained quickly and efficiently.

He was delighted to see events such as this weekend's Queenstown Marathon and the West Indies - New Zealand A cricket matches on the cards.

“However, it’s important to remember that we’re not out of the woods yet. Last week’s outbreak in Auckland came as a timely reminder to continue to take precautions: stay home if you’re sick, wash and dry your hands, and keep a record of where you’ve been.

“We’ve done superbly well, but we can’t afford to be complacent.”

Members of the West Indies cricket team, Queenstown’s first international visitors in eight months, were at the Queenstown Events Centre’s John Davies Oval yesterday with Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

Mr Boult said he was happy to see visitors returning to the Queenstown Lakes District, with thousands expected to turn up for the marathon in particular.

“It’s been a challenging year, and I find it truly heartening to see people returning to experience the variety of great events that are coming up over the next few months.

“By following health guidelines, we can all ensure our district will remain open for people to enjoy long into the future.”

Entrants in Saturday’s marathon were being sent an extra briefing, incorporating the latest updates from the Ministry of Health.

About 1900 of 10,000 entrants come from Auckland.

The event already has a substantial list of precautions to minimise risks of spreading Covid-19, including encouraging use of masks on transport services and asking people to be mindful of contact with others during post-race celebrations.

