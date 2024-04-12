Seeking sports nominations

Nominations close this coming Monday for the 2024 Forsyth Barr Central Otago Sports Awards.

Sport Central spokesman Kelvin ‘Tiny’ Carruthers says nine awards will be presented this year, including those for athletes, officials, coaches and administrators, along with the inaugural inductees into the ‘Hall of Fame’, during next month’s awards night.

He’s encouraging clubs, families and friends — or individuals themselves — to get nominations in.

"It is a very inspiring and humbling experience just to be in the same room as so many talented athletes and volunteers."

The awards, supported by Forsyth Barr, Queenstown’s council and Central Lakes Trust, will be presented at the Lake Wānaka Centre on May 10. Former New Zealand cricketer and broadcaster Mark Richardson will be the guest speaker.

Nomination forms are available via the Sport Central page of the Sport Otago website.