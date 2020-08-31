Winter Pride festival launches under Level 2 rules

Winter Pride Queenstown 2020 has begun, and people are out skiing, seeing shows and dining under Alert Level 2 rules. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Thanks to planning and adaptation, Winter Pride Queenstown 2020 has been able to go ahead under Alert Level 2.

The 10-day festival has just had its opening weekend and director Martin King said replanning for Covid-19 meant an estimated 1000 people could celebrate through a number of smaller-scale events.

The festival had existed in some shape or form for the past decade, and last year was a record year for numbers of attendees, he said.

That was expected to happen again this year, but the effects of Covid-19 changed that — the events and tourism industries both being hit in a "double whammy".

More than $40,000 worth of ticketing was refunded during lockdown.

"Then we just sat and waited to see what would happen ... That gave us some time to think and strategise."

An Alert Level 2 plan for operating was made and events were organised not to be "mass gatherings" and instead focused on seated events at various local venues, including cabaret, comedy shows and more.

As the festival was such a big one on the Queenstown calendar and with guests coming from all over the country, it would help in the town’s tourism recovery.

"Financially, the festival will remain in solid shape. It certainly won’t be a bumper year but we’ll be able to pay our bills and pay our suppliers and support local businesses, which is important."

When tickets were relaunched under Alert Level 2, they were made non-refundable.

Ticket holders had been told they would be helping the festival remain viable in the future, and the response had been amazing, Mr King said.

"And that’s why the festival is still happening, because of all those people who are willing to go.

"This is important for the LGBT community — Pride is important every year and it’s important for Queenstown."’

He loved the impact the event had and the sense of inclusion it brought.