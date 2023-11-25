Young Queenstown skier medals at World Cup

Ruby Star Andrews in action in Stubai, Austria. Photo: Supplied.

Up-and-coming freestyle skier Ruby Star Andrews has claimed her second slopestyle World Cup medal.

The Queenstown 18-year-old claimed bronze in the Freeski Slopestyle at the latest World Cup event in Stubai, Austria, in a disrupted event.

Triple Olympic medallist Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland was crowned World Cup champion in her second FIS win, with Tess Ledeux of France, current Freeski Big Air World Champion, finishing in second.

Qualifying scores led to the final podium as finals were cancelled due to high winds and deteriorating weather.

Andrews described the course as particularly difficult.

"The rails were tough but had options for creativity which was really cool. I did a big back 450 gap on the first rail and I was happy with my jumps too, they felt really smooth," she said.

The result sets the New Zealand teenager up "really well" for the season with points and confidence from the first outing.

There were three other Kiwi athletes competing at FIS Freeski Slopestyle World Cup in Stubai.

Ben Barclay (Auckland, 21) and Luca Harrington (Wānaka, 19) finished in 10th and 11th place respectively in the men's field.

Madeleine Disbrowe (Queenstown, 15) finished in 15th place in the women's field at her debut World Cup competition.