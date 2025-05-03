Season still lingers in the mind

Yet another season is over, but are they ever really over?

They linger on in the mind, mental scars are left from blunders at crucial moments that cost the fish of a lifetime, and equally there is pleasure to be gained from memories of days when everything went according to plan.

This past season had its share of both.

From my point of view, October was disappointing in that most rivers were unfishable with the fly due to high water but, to balance that out, I caught more sizable trout from the dams that I fish regularly, catching my best ever from three of them.

I only fished one river twice, the Pomahaka, before the end of November. The Taieri and Mataura lifted spirits in December as they were fishable and this continued through January and February.

March was steady but, as usual, I caught more fish in April than any other month.

This defies conventional wisdom that fish get harder to catch as the season goes on.

I put it down to the fact that rivers are usually fishable most of the time and mayflies are on the water more often.

Backing this up, I had three days, two on the Pomahaka and one on the Taieri, towards the end of the month casting to rising fish.

On the last day of the season, Murray Smart and I fished the Pomahaka on a cool overcast day with little wind, picking up fish throughout the day.

They rose spasmodically but often enough to pinpoint them and then put a small nymph in front of them which, mostly, they took.

And so ended my 44th New Zealand season and my 63rd overall.

It is highly unlikely I will make 100 seasons but I’ll try.

There is lots to do in the close season.

Tying flies is high on the agenda for me as I do not like to waste fishing time tying them during the season.

Luckily, I do not have any leaks in my waders to repair this year — they just need hanging up to air.

My fishing vest is falling to pieces, so a new one will have to be bought, as well as a new pair of wading boots.

I find having a list of things that I need for fishing is useful, especially if it is left lying around in the house as a prompt for any presents that need to be bought for me.

There is also a chance of getting out on Dunedin’s dams during the winter.

Heading back to the old country for a month in July will help the close season pass more quickly.

On that trip I will go and drool in the Hardy shop and museum which are only a few kilometres from "home".

I may even buy something but not before trying the list trick.

I will fish with my brother to give him the benefit of my wisdom as it would be rude not to.