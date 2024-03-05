Six60 southern tour sells out in hours

Six60 band members prepare for their upcoming New Zealand tour. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Six60 started in the South and their popularity in this neck of the woods has not waned.

The band is performing a grassroots tour over the next five weeks, going to small towns.

Tickets went on sale at noon yesterday and all seven shows in the South flew off the shelves. Within a few hours, all of them had been snapped up.

Some went like hot cakes.

In Gore, all tickets were snapped up in eight minutes. In Greymouth they all disappeared in six minutes.

Stewart Island tickets also went very quickly.

In Queenstown, 1500 tickets were sold during last week’s presale period, and the rest sold out yesterday soon after they were released.

Invercargill City Council venues manager Jason Wade said, as expected, sales for the Invercargill’s Civic Theatre went extremely well with the theatre selling just over 900 tickets.

Oamaru and Waimate had sold out yesterday and there was the inevitable queue now for resales.

St James Gore Theatre manager Paul McPhail said the 422 tickets they had all sold out in less than eight minutes.

"We are only a relatively small venue so that's unbelievable for us. It's fantastic for the town and the community", he said.

Greymouth Regent Theatre manager Alison Grooby said staff had been fielding a lot of questions about it since the tour was announced a week ago.

The final show of the tour will be at the Stewart Island Community Centre on April 16.

— Additional reporting Greymouth Star

— Staff reporter