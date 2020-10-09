48 properties confirmed lost to Ohau fire

Friday, 9 October 2020

    A fire-ravaged remains of a house near the shore of Lake Ohau. Photo: Supplied
    Six fire crews have returned to Lake Ohau this morning to dampen down hotspots and erect a large fire containment line.

    Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman Rob Hands said so far the blaze, which is now mostly contained, has destroyed 48 structures in Lake Ohau Village and burnt through more than 5040ha since it started in the early hours of Sunday morning.

    The fire crews will be erecting a 50m fire containment line for 95 per cent of the perimeter today and it is expected to be finished by 6pm this evening.

    Hands said the remaining 5 per cent is in an area of steep terrain and currently has a 10m line in place.

    The containment line ensures the fire can’t spread if it reignites.

    "We have found a small number of hotspots around the western side of the village," said Hands. 

    "Today we will be focusing on dampening those down.

    "We will maintain a small presence over the weekend."

    Access to Lake Ohau Village remains limited and the road is still closed to the public.

    The investigation into the fire is under way.

