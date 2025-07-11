Candidate nominations open

Timaru. Photo: Getty

Nominations for this year’s local body elections are now open.

Candidates have until noon, August 1 to get their nomination in, and postal voting will take place through September and October, with voting closing at noon, October 11.

Timaru District Council deputy electoral officer Stephen Doran said that while standing for election could seem like a daunting process, it was reasonably straightforward and staff were there to help.

"Standing for your council is one of the most positive things you can do for your community, and electoral staff are there to make the process as straightforward as possible.

"If you’ve been thinking of standing, but aren’t sure where to start, the candidate information booklet provides valuable information about what’s involved in putting in your nomination as well as what comes next if you are elected.

"There are some checks and information that needs supplied, so to ensure the process goes as smoothly as possible we recommend that you don’t leave it to the last minute to put in the nomination."

Candidates for the council positions do not need to live within the election area to stand, but must be a New Zealand citizen and enrolled as a New Zealand parliamentary elector.

The candidate’s two nominators must be enrolled as electors of the election area selected.