Find on Waimate property sparks bomb squad callout

The bomb squad was called out to Waimate yesterday after a local woman discovered explosives on her property.

She called police and they responded at 11.20am.

A police spokesman said the resident found what was described as powdered gels at her home, and they may have been there for some time.

The NZ Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squadron was called and the scene handed over to them.

An NZDF spokesman said the items were investigated and disposed of in the local area.

‘‘Until these kind of items are deemed safe by a subject matter expert, caution should be applied.

‘‘If you discover an item that you believe may be dangerous, remain clear of the item and contact New Zealand Police as soon as possible,’’ the NZDF spokesman said.

