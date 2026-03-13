Fostering sisterhood of school

Taking on the leadership roles at Craighead Diocesan School this year are deputy head girl Libby Brown (left) and head girl Kate Caird. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Kia ora, I’m Kate Caird and I am delighted to be Craighead’s head girl for 2026.

I came to Craighead as a boarder in year 9, which was a big adjustment coming from Beaconsfield School, which was just a short bus ride from home.

However, the welcoming environment created by everyone at Craighead, especially by the year 13 leaders, helped me to slowly find my feet.

Throughout my time at Craighead I have been a part of our chapel and boarding house committees, hockey team, and have spent a lot of my time training with our rowing squad.

These groups and teams have been a great way for me to get to know other girls around school, and learn skills such as organisation, and hard work.

Making strong friendships and connections have shown me the strong sisterhood at Craighead.

This year, I am eager to continue to create strong connections with girls from all year groups to help maintain Craighead’s ability to let everyone feel a sense of belonging at our school.

I am extremely grateful to be working alongside Libby Brown and our supportive and exemplary year 13 cohort as we encourage students to step out of their comfort zones and be the best versions of themselves.

Our goal is to help students form connections and strengthen them throughout the year, so they can look for the help of others to support and celebrate them when feeling stuck or unmotivated, which we will achieve through our school theme of ‘‘Light Your Fire’’.

With this theme in mind, I look forward to continuing to encourage students to spark new connections and feel a sense of belonging, both within our school and the wider community.

My name is Libby Brown and I am extremely grateful and excited to be Craighead's deputy head girl for 2026.

Coming from Barton Rural Primary School, I began my Craighead journey back in 2020, and over the past six years, the incredible guidance from the school and wider community has ultimately made me the capable individual I am today.

The ongoing support provided by the staff and my peers enabled me to find my strengths, interests and furthermore taught me a number of valuable life skills that will remain with me during my future endeavours, and I am forever grateful for that.

Throughout my time at Craighead, I have made the most of all of the sporting, cultural and academic opportunities we are exposed to and I am very lucky to have found my place in the school and found teams and groups I belong in.

One thing I love most about Craighead is the close sisterhood we have within the entire school and the way I have been able to get to know girls across a range of year levels from different teams and activities I have been a part of.

These close bonds shape our school into the tight community we are and the connections I have made and continue to make will be cherished in the future.

Over the course of the upcoming year I look forward to helping new girls settle into Craighead to ensure every person has a place within the school they belong to and people they are comfortable around, as this is essential to grow.

I am beyond excited to work alongside Kate Caird to lead Craighead in 2026, work with the rest of the year 13s and cannot wait to leave my mark on the school.