Fourth person dies following crash near Tekapo

A fourth person has died following a crash on State Highway 8 near Lake Tekapo on Saturday.

Three people were initially confirmed dead at the scene, and a further three were airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.

Two other people sustained moderate injuries.

Police this morning confirmed a fourth death, saying it was one of the people seriously injured.

The crash involved two vehicles and a motorcycle and happened about 1.30pm on SH8, between Hayman Rd and Tekapo Canal Rd.

Malaysian media earlier said University of Canterbury students Megat Ashman Aqif Megat Irman Jefni and Wan Nur Adlina Alisa, both of Malaysia, were killed in the accident.

The motorcyclist was also killed. His name has not yet been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Police said the incident would require "a complex and lengthy investigation", and this morning appealed for any witnesses to the crash to contact them.

"Officers have spoken to a number of people who were present at the scene following the crash, but we would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash, in order to build a complete picture of what occurred.

"If you can help, please call Police on 105 or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, quoting file number 240331/4655."

The accident was followed 90 minutes later by a second, three-vehicle crash nearby.

One person received serious injuries in the crash, while nine others received injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

The death announced this morning brings the Easter holiday road toll to seven.

The official Easter holiday period began at 4pm on Thursday and ends at 6am tomorrow.