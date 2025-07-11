Free event perfect end to holidays

Attendees of last year’s children’s event getting ready to jump for the lolly scramble. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Superheroes will gather at the Caroline Bay Hall this weekend for the Mid-South Island Women’s Refuge free children’s event.

It will be the second year the event has been held, and last year 2500 people took part.

Woman’s Refuge staff member Alana said organisers hoped this year would be bigger still.

It was an entirely free event, with even more attractions this year.

Local Lions Clubs would be offering free train rides and the event would also boast face painters, nail painting and a disco dance, along with giveaways every 10 minutes.

A massive crafting and colouring section would keep budding artists busy and there would be a barbecue, free ice creams and ice blocks.

The event would be held on the final day of the school holidays, and barbers would be giving free hair cuts and hairdressers free trims.

"So they’ll be all fresh for school the next day."

There would be a moko stand, which had proved popular the year before.

Alana said the organisers sourced the moko packs from Te Aitarakihi Marae-A-Iwi.

Children were encouraged to dress up as superheroes.

Alana said the event was "For the entire community."

"We are hoping it will spread more awareness around supporting safer communities.

"It will be heaps of fun."

The event will be held on Sunday, July 13 from from 1pm to 3pm at the Caroline Bay Hall.