Houses evacuated as fire rages near Lake Pukaki

Smoke fills the air at the intersection of SH8 and SH80 near Lake Pukaki. Photo: NZTA

Houses are being evacuated near Lake Pukaki after a planned burn off flared out of control.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said about 50Ha of land was burning on the south side of State Highway 80, near the intersection with State Highway 8.

She said the burn off, which consisted of "slashed piles and scrub", was planned but had become out of control and Fenz responded at 2.47pm.

Houses on the north side of State Highway 80 were being evacuated as crews from Twizel, Omarama, Lake Tekapo and a command unit from Timaru battled the blaze.

A police spokesman said it was assisting Fenz with Traffic Control and evacuating residents.