Lions give entertainment boost to ward

Lions Club 202J GST co-ordinator Gerald Burgess gives the first of 12 new televisions to staff of the assessment, treatment and rehabilitation ward at Timaru Hospital. PHOTO: CONNOR HALEY

Lions clubs from around South Canterbury have banded together to give televisions to the new assessment, treatment and rehabilitation ward at Timaru Hospital.

At a ceremony held on Monday, staff from the AT&R ward were given 12 new 32-inch televisions that will be placed in each room in the ward.

Lions Club 202J global service team co-ordinator Gerald Burgess said the idea for the donation came from a Lions club member who was staying in the ward last year.

"We had a Lions member stay here last October and he asked one the nurses what all the plugs and power points in the wall were for.

"He was told they were for TVs but they didn’t get any because the budget had been all used up.

"He contacted me for the area of 202J which is Rakaia to Milton. I reside here so he asked if I could fundraise and get 12 TVs.

"I did a bit of homework, got some quotes and then got on to all the Lions clubs in South Canterbury and asked them to get their hands in their pockets."

Mr Burgess said the project had been in the works since Labour Weekend last year.

"It’s taken us an awful long time because the quotes only lasted so long but we just worked away quietly.

"We had to wait for all of the different Lions clubs to confirm and get approval and you can’t really do anything over Christmas so we got started again in February.

"Then we had to wait a few weeks for the staff to be ready to receive them but it’s all worked out good and it’s a win ... for everyone.

"I’m very pleased it finally eventuated and I know the hospital are rapt with them."

He said appreciated the support he received from all the Lions clubs around South Canterbury whose members worked hard to make the donation happen.

A hospital spokesperson said they were grateful for the generous donation from the Lions.

"These new TVs will aid in creating home-like settings for the hospital’s new assessment, treatment and rehabilitation unit, which supports people with age-related disorders to restore their functional ability and enable them to live as independently as possible."

CONNOR.HALEY@timarucourier.co.nz