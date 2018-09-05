Man crashes car in Twizel, flees scene

An alleged drink-driver crashed into a lamp-post in Twizel before fleeing the scene yesterday evening.

A police spokeswoman said they were called at 9.50pm after a car crashed into a lamp-post in Glencairn Rd.

Fire crews arrived and the scene and reported to police the car was no longer at the scene, she said

Police searched the area and shortly thereafter found both the driver and their vehicle.

The spokeswoman said the driver was taken to Twizel Police Station and processed for driving with excess breath alcohol.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Andrew Norris said crews from Omarama and Twizel were called.

