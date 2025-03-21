Man killed in crash near Timaru named

Police have named the 47-year-old man who died after a crash near Timaru last month.

Joseph John Theyers, of Timaru, was killed in the crash on Spur Rd, Hadlow on on February 23.

Police said at the time his body was discovered about noon after the single-vehicle crash overnight.

The serious crash unit was called in to examine the scene.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time," a police spokesperson said.

"Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing."