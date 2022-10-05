Man killed in Waimate District crash named

Police have named the man killed in a crash on a remote property in the Waimate District yesterday.

He was 77-year-old John Brent Cameron.

Acting Senior Sergeant Warwick Worth said Mr Cameron had been a passenger in a 4-wheel-drive vehicle being driven recreationally on a property off Back Line Rd in the Hunter Hills area.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to the property about 7.35am yesterday.

Two crews from St Andrews and Waihaorunga stations responded to a request for assistance from St John.

The driver was taken to Timaru Hospital with moderate injuries and has since been discharged.

"The investigation into what happened is in its early stages. Police have spoken with a number of people and are waiting on further crash analysis," Acting Snr Sgt Worth said.