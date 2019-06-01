Motorcyclist killed in crash near Twizel

A motorcylist is dead after a crash on a rural property near Twizel this afternoon.

Police said they were called to a rural property on Twizel-Omarama road (State Highway 8) in Glenbrook around 1.50pm.

It is not known if weather was a factor, but the NZ Transport Agency has advisories of snow and ice for stretches of the highway.

Police said WorkSafe would be advised and the matter would be referred to the Coroner.

No further details were available.