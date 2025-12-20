First stage of tunnels trail open

Dunedin Tunnels Trail Trust chairman Brent Irving has a look around the Chain Hills Tunnel after it was opened this week. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The first section of a Dunedin cycle trail — 20 years in the making — has opened just in time for Christmas.

A 1.5km section of the Dunedin Tunnels Trail project that goes through the historic Chain Hills Tunnel had a soft opening this week.

The section of trail runs from Gladstone Rd North along a disused rail corridor, through regenerating native bush and the historic Chain Hills Tunnel, before stopping a few hundred metres beyond the tunnel.

The first stage of the project began in June using $1.8 million of funding from the Dunedin City Council.

The project also received a $2m injection from the government last month.

That funding would cover stage two and three of the project, which will take the trail through Fairfield, Abbotsford and Green Island.

Tunnels Trail Trust chairman Brent Irving said the project was many years in the making and the trust could not be happier reaching this milestone.

"It’s a joy to see people now experiencing the first section of this trail, including the tunnel, and get a better idea of the project’s potential."

The goal was still to provide commuters with a scenic route between the city and the Taieri.

Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker said the council was delighted the first stage of the trail was complete for people to enjoy.

"The trip through the tunnel will be a highlight for young and old, providing a family-friendly short walk or ride and a great new tourism asset for Ōtepoti Dunedin."

The next two stages of the trail are expected to be completed by the middle of 2027.

Once completed, the trail was set to traverse the 15km between Dunedin and Mosgiel, linking the centres through two historic railway tunnels — the Chain Hills Tunnel and the Caversham Tunnel.

They will link to Otago’s wider network of Great Rides, including the Otago Central Rail Trail, Clutha Gold Trail, Lake Dunstan Trail, Roxburgh Gorge Trail and Queenstown Trails.

"Dunedin will become part of the hugely successful Shared Path Cycleway network across the region and the country," Mr Irving said.

— Allied Media