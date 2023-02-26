Police name Ashburton crash victim

Police have released the name of the woman who died in a crash in Ashburton last weekend.

She was Carla Murray, 37, of Christchurch.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Withells Road and Rangitata Highway on 18 February.

Three others were seriously injured in the incident.

Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time, police said.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.