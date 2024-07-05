Robbie Burns event returning after 3 years

A scene from a previous Burns evening at Timaru’s Scottish Society Hall. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Robbie Burns is set to take centre stage at Timaru’s Scottish Hall for the first time in three years.

The Timaru Scottish Society is holding a Robbie Burns evening on July 13, the first since major strengthening work was carried out on the 1927 hall.

The evening celebrates the life of Robert Burns (January 25, 1759-July 21, 1796), a Scottish poet and lyricist who was widely regarded as the national poet of Scotland.

Chief and Scottish Society chairman Terry Currie said the evening would have a Scottish flavour, with a meet-and-greet, poetry, singing and Highland dancing — and the highlight of the night, the Address to a Haggis, John Campbell this year doing the honours.