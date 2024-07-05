Robbie Burns event returning after 3 years

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Robbie Burns is set to take centre stage at Timaru’s Scottish Hall for the first time in three years.
The Timaru Scottish Society is holding a Robbie Burns evening on July 13, the first since major strengthening work was carried out on the 1927 hall.
The evening celebrates the life of Robert Burns (January 25, 1759-July 21, 1796), a Scottish poet and lyricist who was widely regarded as the national poet of Scotland.
Chief and Scottish Society chairman Terry Currie said the evening would have a Scottish flavour, with a meet-and-greet, poetry, singing and Highland dancing — and the highlight of the night, the Address to a Haggis, John Campbell this year doing the honours.