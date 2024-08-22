South Korean ski team in triple-fatal Geraldine crash

A group involved in a triple-fatal crash in Geraldine yesterday belong to the South Korean national ski team.

The New Zealand Herald reports that members of the team, coaches and others were travelling in convoy after a day of training when the crash occurred.

Three people were killed and two others sustained serious injuries in the two-vehicle crash.

Stuff reports the group are in New Zealand to compete at the Winter Games, starting tomorrow in Queenstown.

Emergency services were called to the crash scene, at the intersection of State Highway 79 and Kennedy Rd, about 3.15pm yesterday.

The vehicles – a four-wheel-drive and a people-mover – were travelling in opposite directions when the crash occurred, Inspector Vicki Walker said in a statement yesterday.

“The vehicles have collided and the investigation will focus on exactly how that occurred.”

The three who died were in the people-mover, Insp Walker said. Another person travelling with them was critically injured.

The driver of the four-wheel-drive, who was travelling alone, was seriously injured.

The two injured people were airlifted to Christchurch Hospital.

“Losing so many lives at once is shocking and our hearts go out to those involved,” Insp Walker said.

The deceased were part of a group visiting the district, and other members of that group were following at the time of the crash, Insp Walker said.