Third man charged in Anaru Moana homicide investigation

Anaru Moana has not been seen since December 2021. Photo: Supplied/NZ Police

Police have arrested and charged a third man in relation to the suspected 2021 homicide of South Canterbury man Anaru Moana.

The 25-year-old was arrested in Waimate yesterday and has been charged with murder, despite Mr Moana's body having not been found.

Mr Moana was reported missing on December 23, 2021 after last being seen at his mother's home in Waimate.

Hi mother died just hours before his disappearance.

In 2022, police arrested and charged two other men with murder in relation to the homicide investigation.

The investigation and search for Mr Moana has involved detailed searches of waterways in the Waitaki and Waimate areas, with the assistance of the Police National Dive Squad.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh said that while police had not yet located Mr Moana, it was pleasing to have put people before the courts in relation to his death.

"Our investigation is ongoing, and we know there are people in our community that know what happened to Anaru.

"We are asking those people – please, it’s time to come forward.

"Help us provide his whānau with some closure."