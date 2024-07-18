Tourists badly hurt in icy bus crashes

Four international tourists have been flown to hospital - two in serious condition - after two buses slid off the road in ice near Tekapo this morning.

Debris could be seen littering the road as passengers huddled together near the buses lying on their sides in thick fog near Lake Pukaki.

A witness told Stuff they saw multiple children with head wounds and adults that looked "badly beat up".

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they were still assessing the "multiple patients" at the scene.

Two of those flown to hospital were in a serious condition, while the two others were in a moderate or minor condition.

Video of the crash shows a bus flipped on its side, the windows smashed and debris littering the side of the road.

"Oh hell, that would have been scary," a person in the video says.

A police spokesperson said they understood those on the buses were international tourists.

Those not requiring medical attention have been taken to Twizel.

As many as 40 firefighters were earlier working to extract the multiple patients from two buses, which crashed just 100m apart on State Highway 8 this morning.

The separate, single-vehicle crashes happened near the intersection of Hayman Rd and SH8 at about 8.40am, a police spokesperson said.

Both buses appear to have gone off the road on the same side.

Passengers huddle outside one of the buses following the two crashes near Lake Pukaki. Photo: Supplied

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said about 40 firefighters from Twizel, Lake Tekapo, Omarama and Otematata were at the two scenes.

Hato Hone St John said it was notified of the incidents about 8.38am and multiple units were responding to the scene.

Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Trust managing director Graeme Gale said they dispatched one helicopter from Queenstown and three from Dunedin, one of which was stood down.

The highway is closed between Tekapo and the intersection with SH80.

NZTA said no detour was available nearby and the road was expected to remain closed for most of the day.

Emergency services at the second bus crash near Lake Pukaki. Photo: Supplied

"Drivers should allow at least two hours longer for travel times while SH8 remains closed.

"Westbound travellers should use SH8 east to Timaru, SH1 south to the SH82 junction, and the inland route on SH82 to Kurow/SH83 junction, with westbound to SH8/83 Otematata. Eastbound travellers should use the reverse route."

NZTA Waka Kotahi warned of black ice and winter driving conditions in the area earlier this morning.

A person who works at a nearby business said the roads had been "dodgy" for the past week because of fog.

Another said they seen four police cars go past and heard three helicopters flying overhead, but they appeared unable to land due to thick fog, and believed they were attempting to land near Irishman Creek.

A spokesperson for the Kiwi Treasures and Information Centre, in Lake Tekapo, said there were "consistently emergency vehicles coming past" and they had heard sirens.

Twizel Community Board member Tracy Gunn said the Hayman Rd intersection with State Highway 8 was "notoriously bad".

"It’s bad without all the black ice and fog."

People who lived in the area were used to the conditions and knew to drive pretty slow and be careful with braking, but tourists coming to the area would have "never driven in these conditions before" and it could be more slippery than one would think, Ms Gunn said.

Because the area was by the lake, the road generally stayed wet overnight.

"With the freezing temperatures, it just turns it into an ice skating rink."