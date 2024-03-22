Volunteer honoured for community work

Erin Thomson (left) celebrates winning the Aoraki Foundation Women’s Fund Woman of the Year 2024 award with last year’s winner Margie Goldsmith. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

While she might have been number one on the night, to some Fairlie residents she will always be known as the second.

American-born Fairlie resident Erin Thomson won the Aoraki Foundation Women’s Fund Woman of the Year 2024 earlier this month, but a lot of people have congratulated her husband’s younger sister.

Mrs Thomson and her sister-in-law shared the same name, and — with only eight months between them — not even their age could define them.

She said when she called up the local hair salon she had to identify herself as "Erin Thomson number two".

Hailing from Kansas City in Missouri, Mrs Thomson said she met her husband Scott on top of a mountain in Colorado.

"He was hunting elk and would take clients to the lodge to eat."

It was the same lodge she worked at on weekends.

"He was a doll."

While it was a 45-minute drive into town, he would make the trip every Thursday so he could see her in the middle of the week while she was working her other job as a preschool teacher.

After moving to New Zealand with new husband in tow, her busy lifestyle continued.

Her days have been full, helping her husband with his business, working for the Fairlie Heartland Resource centre — which included the Kids’ Club after school care and holiday programme — running "stronger for longer" classes for the older residents and taking aqua-aerobics classes.

Each year she runs Trunk-o-Treat for Halloween and the Children’s Christmas Store.

Her investment in the community was acknowledged by the Aoraki Foundation Women’s Fund at their South Canterbury International Women’s Day Celebration.

The evening was dedicated to honouring the exceptional women of South Canterbury.

"I honestly didn’t think I’d win.

"There were so many amazing nominees who are equally deserving.

"I feel honoured, and blessed, and a bit overwhelmed from all of the attention.

"I’m still on cloud nine."

She said she would never have been named woman of the year without the supportive community behind her.

Mrs Thomson said when she ran Trunk-o-Treat it was the community who donated, and it was the community who showed up.

There were certain people that had given so much of their time like "amazing" volunteer Tabitha Newport.

She said for four years Mrs Newport had volunteered all year round.

Mrs Thomson said she had been her rock.

"She’s like my right arm."

She also felt a lot would not have happened without her mother-in-law Anne Thomson.

When she had arrived in Fairlie and had time on her hands her mother-in-law had asked her what she wanted to do.

After she had heard what her son’s wife hoped to bring to the community she had clapped her hands and said "right, let’s do it!".

