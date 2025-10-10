Vote returns lower across the board

Time is running out to vote in this year’s local body elections, with voting closing at noon on Saturday. PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA FILES

As the local election voting deadline draws nearer the Mackenzie district is leading the way in voting returns as the Timaru and Waimate districts lag behind in return percentages compared to previous years.

As at 3.49pm on October 6 the Mackenzie district return was at 38.13% with 1324 returns.

At the same time in 2022 the return was 30.92%, 35.54% in 2019 and 47.24% in 2016.

● Opuha Ward, with 1652 total electors, has recorded the highest returns in the district so far with 660 (39.95%).

● Pukaki Ward, with 1401 total electors, had a cumulative return of 512 (36.55%).

● Tekapo Ward, with 419 total electors, has recorded 152 returns (36.28%).

Waimate District’s cumulative return was 34.41% with 1899, it was 35.28% in 2022, 33.79% in 2019 and 34.85% in 2016.

● Waimate Ward, with 3195 total electors, was doing well with 1271 (39.78%).

● Pareora-Otaio-Makikihi Ward, with 1240 total electors, has had 364 returns (29.35%).

● Hakataramea-Waihaorunga Ward, with 506 total electors, is sitting at 140 returns (27.67%).

● Lower Waihao Ward, with 578 total electors, has returned 124 votes (21.45%).

The Timaru district cumulative return was at 31.25% with 10,502 returns — in 2022 the cumulative return was 31.66%, 36.66% in 2019 and 34.14% in 2016.

● Geraldine ward, with 4512 total electors, has recorded 1613 returns (35.75%).

● Timaru ward, with 22,340 total electors, has a cumulative return of 6885 (30.82%).

● Pleasant Point-Temuka Ward, with 6751 total electors, has had 2004 votes returned (29.68%).

Postal voting officially closed on Tuesday, so any outstanding votes now had to be dropped off, before the ballot closed at noon Saturday, at one of the following locations during open hours.

For the Mackenzie district:

● Mackenzie District Council Fairlie and Twizel offices.

● Twizel Four Square.

● Mackenzie Four Square (Twizel).

● Kiwi Treasures (Tekapo).

● Fairlie Four Square.

For the Waimate district:

● Waimate District Council reception.

For the Timaru district:

● Timaru District Council.

● CBay.

● Timaru Library.

● Temuka Library and Service Centre.

● Geraldine Library and Service Centre.

Preliminary results will be announced as soon as practicable and the final result declaration will take place between October 16 and 19.