Arrest after armed police call-out in Milton

A person has been arrested after an armed police call-out in Milton today.

The person had a warrant for their arrest and a police response was prompted after they were spotted in the town this morning.

Police took the person into custody at a residential address about 11.15am.

A police spokesman said officers were armed as a precaution, and no issues rose from the arrest.

The person will appear in court at a later date.

Witnesses told the Otago Daily Times they saw "a lot of police cars" heading south through East Taieri about 10am.