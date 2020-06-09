Tuesday, 9 June 2020

Bin fire prompts ash disposal safety reminder

    By Richard Davison
    PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON
    A Kaitangata homeowner looks on as firefighters dampen down hot spots at the side of her Christchurch St house about 5pm yesterday.

    Kaitangata station officer Dean Andrews said his and Balclutha brigades were summoned about 4.40pm following reports of a fire in a wheelie bin at the property. Residents had moved the bin by the time crews arrived, at which point officers worked together to dampen down remaining hot spots, he said.

    Although the cause of the fire had not been determined, Mr Andrews said it was a timely opportunity to remind people to check what they were putting in their bins; rubbish bin fires caused by hot ashes were not uncommon at this time of year, and care should be taken to ensure no embers remained before disposing of ashes, he said. 

